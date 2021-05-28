Watch The 2021 MN State Patrol Graduation Ceremony

Nobody could have seen this coming... A video posted to Reddit over the weekend shows a bystander getting hit by a street racer in Minneapolis. "Shutting down the street and doing donuts in Minnesota," reads the caption of the video, which was posted to Reddit Sunday, June 6. In it, vehicles appear to have blocked off an intersection where a large crowd have gathered to watch street racers performing illegal stunts. It's unclear which intersection it is, though the Minneapolis skyline can be seen in the distance. A Dodge Charger can be seen in the middle of the intersection doing donuts, encircled by a ring of bystanders.