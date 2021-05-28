Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead 2021 BET Awards nominations

The nominations for the 2021 BET Awards have been announced with Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby both up for seven gongs.

Megan has been nominated for Best Female HipHop Artist and Video of the Year, as well as several other awards. While DaBaby has been nominated for Best Male HipHop Artist, Album of the Year and Best Collaboration.

Chloe X Halle, Nas, The Weeknd and Jazmine Sullivan have also been nominated for Album of the Year.

The awards, established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate African Americans in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment, will air on BET Networks on June 27.