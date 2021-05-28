Bucks Beat Down the Heat in Third Straight Win. Plus: Lakers and Nuggets Win Their Game 3s, and the Clippers Are Wretched.
Verno and KOC get together after Thursday night’s slate of playoff games to discuss the Bucks’ beatdown of the Heat to go up 3-0 (0:30), the Lakers’ defeat of the overheated Suns to go up 2-1 (19:15), and the Nuggets’ victory over the Trail Blazers to go up 2-1 (37:36). Then they get into the Clippers’ wretched performance this postseason (45:30), Ja Morant’s incredible 47-point game Wednesday night (1:03:35), and the Knicks-Hawks series (1:16:05).www.theringer.com