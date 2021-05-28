Free Drinks to Get Vaccinated in Louisiana?

What a year we have had. And the fact that we are finally emerging from a year of shutdowns, quarantine, and massive loss of economic development is somewhat encouraging. We still have a long way to go, but at least there is hope. And course, all of that is due to vaccinations for COVID-19 that are now available to just about anyone who wants one. And Louisiana wants to move forward by offering some incentives to those who still might be on the fence about taking the life-saving vaccine.