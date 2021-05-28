Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from 113-84 Game 3 win over Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks played well in the first quarter of game one against the Brooklyn Nets, but that is where the positivity started and ended in their 115-107 Game One loss. Simply put, the Bucks NEED more from both Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton on both ends. I was shocked at how many times Jrue was caught napping defensively, especially when the Nets were moving the ball around the perimeter. He missed assignments multiple times that either led to an open three-pointer or an easy deuce. Furthermore, Holiday never got into a rhythm offensively...forcing the issue by either trying to squeeze in a pass where there were no openings or taking a heavily contested step-back. Don’t get more wrong, there were some shots that he typically makes, but it was a discouraging performance to say the least since he was coming off a strong Bucks playoff debut against the Heat. In all, he tallied 17/9/6 which might look fine on paper, but he needed 19 shots to score 17 points. As for Khris Middleton, he was nowhere to be found in Game One. 13 points on 6-of-23 shooting is inexcusable. Period. Middleton will get a lot of flak for his performance...or lack thereof and it is 100% warranted. It’s one thing if you’re moving around with the offense but the open shots aren’t falling, but that was not the case last night. Middleton opted to take multiple head-scratching shots early in the shot clock which killed what little positive momentum the Bucks had in the loss. Additionally, like Holiday, there were more than a few times where he was lost defensively. It looked like he was sleepwalking against the Nets. There is nothing wrong with holding him to a high standard as he has proven that he can elevate his game in the playoffs, but simply put, if he is going to struggle from the field, the Bucks might as well start packing their bags for Cancun.