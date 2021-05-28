Cancel
NBA

2021 NBA Mock Draft: Green joins Cunningham, Mobley in top 3

By Chicco Nacion
theScore
 19 days ago

Many teams have shifted their attention toward this summer's draft now that the NBA's regular season in the rearview mirror. The league finalized the draft lottery odds Tuesday, flipping a coin to break multiple ties. Here is theScore's latest NBA mock draft based on the projected order. 1. Houston Rockets...

NBA
FanSided

Raptors draft: 4 quality Big 12 prospects not named Cade Cunningham

This Toronto Raptors draft may be more important than any class in close to a decade, as the front office has a chance to potentially land the next cornerstone of their franchise with their first-round selection. The pick currently has the seventh-best odds of becoming the top selection, which will likely become Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham.
NBA
The Game Haus

The Thunder End The Season on a Good Note (Somewhat)

The last game of the season showed us what to expect in the future. The Thunder ended the season on a positive note when they beat the Clippers (granted they rested all their starters). Nonetheless, the Thunder gave us an idea of what to expect next year when it comes to their starters (minus Darius Bazley who was a DNP for some reason). We saw some great performances, especially from paint beast, Moses Brown, Alexsej Pokusevski and even Josh Hall.
NBA
defpen

2021 NBA Draft Profile: Evan Mobley

Let’s break down the game of USC’s talented big man in this Evan Mobley NBA Draft Profile. The talented big has been ranked as one of the top players in his class for quite some time. After a solid individual year for Mobley as a Trojan, he is moving on and joining the ranks of other one-and-done prospects that have flowed to the league in recent years. Mobley is a unique talent and should be ready for the NBA on day one. There are advantages that he has over other players in the class, especially a class filled with guards like this one.
NBA Bleacher Report

2021 NBA Mock Draft: Lottory Simulation Lands Cleveland Cavaliers No. 1 Pick

The NBA draft lottery odds are set and tiebreakers have been broken between teams that finished with the same records. After simulating the order using Tankathon, the Cleveland Cavaliers will pick first in this mock draft edition. The real lottery will take place on June 22 as the NBA combine kicks off.
NBA
FanSided

NBA Draft 2021: NBA Mock Draft 4.0 with lottery odds set

While NBA mock draft season has been kicked into high gear for some time now, Toronto Raptors mock draft season has been going on since the very second the club was eliminated from postseason contention. The Raptors will have their best odds for the top pick in years, as they...
NBA hoopsrumors.com

Atlantic Notes: D. Green, Siakam, Harden, J. Green, Mobley

Sixers‘ shooting guard Danny Green is unlikely to play in Monday’s Game Four against the Hawks, writes Kurt Helin of NBC Sports. Green left Game Three less than four minutes into the game, limping to the locker room with an apparent calf strain and returning later in a walking boot. Green is set to receive an MRI today, but head coach Doc Rivers isn’t optimistic about his chances of being ready for Game Four.
NBA Yardbarker

Cavaliers Notes: Draft, Cunningham, Coaching, Ownership

The Cavaliers have an 11.5% chance at winning the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft lottery and it would be surprising to see them pass on Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham if that comes to fruition. Should the Cavaliers not move up (they have a 45.1% chance at moving into...
NBA chatsports.com

The Dream Take analyzes Evan Mobley's future in the NBA

Guest: Mavs Draft (@MavsDraft) Jeremy Brener and Michael Brown are joined by Richard Stayman, AKA Mavs Draft, as they discuss Evan Mobley’s prospect profile and discuss the potential fit for the USC freshman in Houston. The Dream Take is on iTunes: Click Here to Download. Follow Jeremy on Twitter: @JeremyBrener.
NBA lineups.com

NBA Draft Guide 2021

Cade Cunningham has long been lauded as the best prospect in the 2021 class, and he showed plenty in 2020 to maintain that standing. As arguably the best ball-handler and creative scorer in the draft, his offensive skill set should translate to the NBA right away. He shot just 26.4% from the field in two March Madness tournament games, but that doesn’t destroy his stock for me as it’s such a small sample size. He shot 40% from 3 and 84% from the free-throw line last season, and he should be a strong shooter at the next level. His shooting efficiency is even more impressive when you consider that he was constantly double and triple-teamed last season. Cunningham has elite size for the point guard position and should be able to defend 1-3 in the NBA. Perhaps most impressively, Cunningham shows all of the requisite skills to run a high-functioning offense in the NBA as the primary ball-handler. Cunningham scored 106 points in the clutch this past season, the most in college basketball. He’s a top-notch prospect and should still be the #1 pick.
NBA
MLive

NBA mock draft roundup: Analysts project Pistons select at No. 2

Another week, another NBA mock draft roundup as the NBA Draft Lottery draws closer. This week, the jury is out on who the Detroit Pistons will select with their pick. What most seemed to agree on, though, is that Detroit could land the second overall pick. The NBA Draft Lottery...
NBA
The Game Haus

The Top 5 Shooting Guards in the 2021 NBA Draft

The shooting guard position in this year’s class is surprisingly very strong. It is led by someone with superstar potential and then a lot of other players that look like they can be large contributors in the NBA for years to come. The shooting guard had been a weak position for years with only James Harden being the real superstar, but it has made a resurgence. A kind of late bloomer such as Bradley Beal has entered stardom and then young players like Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen Brown will keep the position in good hands for years to come. Maybe one of these next players listed can jump to those ranks one day.
NBA Bleacher Report

2021 NBA Mock Draft: Lottery Simulation and Full 2-Round Results

With less than a week before the 2021 NBA draft lottery, the invitation lists for the G League Elite Camp and NBA combine are being finalized. We conducted our final simulation using Tankathon, and the Minnesota Timberwolves will pick first in this mock draft edition. While the NBA combine list...
NBA
AllPacers

Pacers Draft UConn's James Bouknight in Mock Draft

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on July 29, and the Indiana Pacers are projected to select shooting guard James Bouknight from UConn in Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft. Bouknight just finished his sophomore season in Connecticut and is 20-years-old from Brooklyn, New York. On the season, he averaged...
NBA USA Today

Sixers 2021 NBA mock draft: Trey Murphy would give more shooting

While the Philadelphia 76ers are currently working on eliminating the Washington Wizards in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, the NBA draft is approaching quicker than most think. The draft lottery is set for June 22 and the draft itself is set for July 29. While the Sixers obviously do not concern themselves with the lottery anymore, the team could always use a young player who can help them in the future.