Columbia, SC

Can we take the next step forward in beating cancer?

Columbia Star
 17 days ago

By Darrell Jackson, Senior Pastor of Bible Way Church, and representative of District 21 in the State Senate. The excitement about more than 150 million Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccinations is palpable. But it’s worth noting that this can be a historic year in healthcare for more reasons than just winning the battle against a pandemic. We are on the verge of a major breakthrough in the lengthy, costly war against cancer—that is, if public policy can align itself with science and make a promising cancer screening technology widely accessible.

