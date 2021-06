DALLAS — When Tyler Seguin returns to the ice in the fall, he will do so fully healthy for the first time in quite some time. Seguin will be 10 months removed from hip surgery that forced him to miss all but three games in the 2020-21 season, and able to train completely during the summer. He also underwent knee surgery in the past year, and scored two goals in his brief season before the Stars were eliminated from postseason contention.