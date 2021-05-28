Hale Mau'u by Walker Warner Architects sits low in the Hawaiian landscape

Southern Landscape Lighting Systems of Alpharetta, GA, installs and services residential and commercial outdoor LED lighting systems in the metro Atlanta area. Landscape lighting offers many aesthetic and practical benefits. A competent lighting designer who knows the product well is able to isolate and highlight the beautiful features of the yard, the hardscapes, and the home itself. The designer can also elevate the functionality of the overall landscape, making the environment usable and safe once the sun sets. However, simply achieving the goals of enhanced beauty, expanded functionality, and increased safety falls short of the mark. Technical knowledge and lighting techniques can only go so far. The truly talented landscape lighting designer transcends technical knowledge and lighting techniques, artistically integrating aesthetics, functionality, and safety in a unique design that both creates and captures the art of the yard and the home.