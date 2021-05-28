Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hale Mau'u by Walker Warner Architects sits low in the Hawaiian landscape

By Dan Howarth
Dezeen
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShallow-gabled roofs allow the pavilions of this holiday home by Walker Warner Architects to embrace the gentle volcanic slope of Hawaii's Big Island. The vacation property is named Hale Mau'u – hale means house in Hawaiian, and mau'u is a type of native grass. It sits on the western shore...

www.dezeen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaiian#Big Island#Walker Warner Architects#Geolabs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Architecture
Related
Visual Artarchitizer.com

Floating Gardens // Orange Architects

Floating Gardens proposes an integral development with a school and 192 apartments above. Sloterdijk Centre will form the heart of a large-scale area development called Haven-Stad.We are making a place where pioneers can actively contribute to the development of their building and neighbourhood. A place that combines an abundance of greenery with living in a dynamic city.
Travelbudgettravel.com

A guide to each of the Hawaiian Islands

Are you still having that dream about Hawaii? The one where you’re at the beach sipping a Mai Tai? Hawaii is a rich and beautiful place with unique nuances between each island. Read more for a breakdown of what makes each island special, what the individual policies are for COVID and safe travel, and other essential things to keep in mind when picking your destination.
GardeningGardenista

Wild Is Best: A Low-Water, High-Spirit Garden in a Small Footprint for an Architect

File this under Seemingly Antithetical but True: The tinier the outdoor space, the more verdant it should be. “We find that minimalist garden strategies work well on large, vast spaces, while smaller gardens are more conducive to wild, exuberant approaches,” says David Godshall of LA- and San Francisco-based landscape architecture firm Terremoto. “Therefore, in this small space, we got wild.”
Travelaventuramagazine.com

Under the Hawaiian Sun

Discover the renewed Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection. Following a $200-million renovation and rebranding, the grand dame of the Big Island, Mauna Lani, re-emerges as the latest addition to the Auberge Resorts Collection. Cast across 32 coastal acres in Kalahuipua’a, a sacred space of wide beaches, fishponds, and lush gardens once reserved for Hawaiian royalty, the reimagined resort exudes an understated contemporary style that heightens the splendor of its history-steeped grounds and builds upon its former open-air design.
Real Estatetexaslifestylemag.com

Hot Real Estate, Cool Houston Tour

What’s the secret to seeing a ton of fabulous Houston real estate on one day? Simple — just take the Modern Architecture + Design Society’s 2021 Modern Home Tour. The 2021 Houston Modern Home Tour returns as a live virtual experience Saturday, May 22. Tickets. $40 per device. (Yes, that...
Home & Gardenamericasnewshub.com

How LED Low-Voltage Landscape Lighting Can Elegantly Highlight Yard Art

Southern Landscape Lighting Systems of Alpharetta, GA, installs and services residential and commercial outdoor LED lighting systems in the metro Atlanta area. Landscape lighting offers many aesthetic and practical benefits. A competent lighting designer who knows the product well is able to isolate and highlight the beautiful features of the yard, the hardscapes, and the home itself. The designer can also elevate the functionality of the overall landscape, making the environment usable and safe once the sun sets. However, simply achieving the goals of enhanced beauty, expanded functionality, and increased safety falls short of the mark. Technical knowledge and lighting techniques can only go so far. The truly talented landscape lighting designer transcends technical knowledge and lighting techniques, artistically integrating aesthetics, functionality, and safety in a unique design that both creates and captures the art of the yard and the home.
Home & Gardenhomeadore.com

Bellows House by Architects Eat

Bellows House is a contemporary single-story house located in Flinders, Australia, designed in 2020 by Architects Eat. A single row of mature poplar trees, along the side unsealed road, forms a soft foreground to what we considered as the “main” façade of the house. The trees cast morning shadows on to the white concrete masonry blocks, animate the long articulated façade. The articulations, through the masonry and concrete detailing, together with the frustum roofs and layering of spaces, evoke street engagements and curiosities. These pose a polemic to the long façade which is essentially a defense mechanism to provide and suggest domestic privacy.
Yogaretaildesignblog.net

Portable store by Schemata Architects

On Jeju Island in South Korea, Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects has completed a retail space for folding bicycles called ‘Portable’. Geared towards tourists visiting Jeju, the store rents and sells only folding bikes with the idea that they’re easier to transport around the island or pack into the back of a car.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Bankside Loft by Yard Architects

Bankside Loft is a beautiful industrial apartment located in London, United Kingdom, designed in 2020 by Yard Architects. Bankside Lofts, opposite the iconic Tate Modern building, was one of the first projects developed by the Manhattan Loft Corporation. They pioneered an unusual model, selling flats as ‘shells’ for owners to fit out themselves. Bankside Lofts was once of their earliest developments. We were asked to reconfigure and update one of the apartments in the Victorian section of the building, for a couple who wanted more privacy and better entertaining space.
Beauty & FashionHawaii Magazine

Experience Hawaiʻi at Royal Hawaiian Center

For more than 40 years, Royal Hawaiian Center has been welcoming kamaʻāina (residents) and malihini (visitors) to experience the very best in cultural lessons, shopping and dining. Here is your guide to experiencing everything Royal Hawaiian Center has to offer. Embrace the Heritage. Royal Hawaiian Center is built upon the...
TV & Videossurfer.com

Coco Ho is on Hawaiian Time

Every now and again, Coco Ho heads to Waco or Palm Springs to hone her air game and stomp massive straight airs like this one. But when she’s not refining her above-the-lip chops, the Queen of the North Shore is often at home on the North Shore, making good use of some of the best waves on planet Earth. This past winter, Ho spent a lot of time alongside her brother Mason, styling her way along the 7 Mile Miracle and stringing together clips for the above quick hit. Press play and enjoy.
Travelmediafeed.org

The most beautiful places in the Hawaiian Islands

With its unique aloha spirit, volcanic mountain terrain, tropical rainforests, national parks, and world-class beaches, it’s not a surprise that Hawaii is a top destination on vacation bucket lists. The six islands of Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and the Big Island welcome over 10 million people a year. Until you can visit the Aloha State, you can daydream with these jaw-dropping pictures of Hawaii.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

Line Voltage And Low-Voltage Landscape Lighting Ideas

Landscape lighting can make or break your outdoor area. If you spend much time outside during the night, they are necessary. Especially if you live in a rural area street lights won’t be visible from your yard. But even in the city, having your own landscape lights can make you...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

dannien roller architekten balances neoclassical fabric of tübingen with modern extension

In the german city of tübingen, dannien roller architekten introduces an architectural bridge between the past and present. the project marks the renovation of a residential and commercial building with a contemporary workspace extension, all situated within a city which dates back to the 12th century and is home to one of europe’s largest universities. this pre-existing heritage building is sited within the city center and is defined by its neoclassical style. in celebration of the rich historical layers of its context, the design team preserves the existing structure and presents a contemporary, single story extension which integrates respectfully into the urban fabric.