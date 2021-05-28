5 NFL Teams Under the Most Pressure to Make the Playoffs in 2021

It was a strange but impressive rookie season for Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson. A collegiate wide receiver at Memphis, Washington selected Gibson in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the intention of moving him to the backfield. Despite missing out on normal offseason activities and training camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all while changing positions, Gibson established himself as the clear No. 1 back in D.C. He finished with 1,042 yards from scrimmage and scored a team-high 11 touchdowns in just 14 games. While he is still recovering from the nagging toe injury that forced him to miss the final two games of his inaugural NFL season, Gibson has reportedly started to look like his old self recently. WFT head coach Ron Rivera expects him to take a "big step" in year two.