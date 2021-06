We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Buying a device and messing with it for a few days only to decide it is most definitely not the one for you and that spending the next 2 years with it would be hell, can be a terrifying scenario. Of course, most companies offer return policies of varying lengths to help you out in these situations, but when a company expands theirs, you should be aware. Verizon expanded their return policy this week for both devices and accessories in a big way.