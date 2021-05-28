Cancel
TikTok Given a Month to Respond to Claims of EU Consumer Rights Breaches

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 19 days ago

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok has been given a month to respond to multiple complaints from EU consumer groups that it allegedly violated the bloc's consumer laws and also allegedly fail to protect children from hidden advertising and inappropriate content. Owned by China's ByteDance, TikTok has seen rapid...

Didier Reynders
