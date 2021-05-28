TikTok Given a Month to Respond to Claims of EU Consumer Rights Breaches

Today (7 June) marks the deadline for member states to transpose the new EU copyright rules into national law. The new Copyright Directive protects creativity in the digital age, bringing concrete benefits to citizens, the creative sectors, the press, researchers, educators and cultural heritage institutions across the EU. At the same time, the new Directive on television and radio programmes will make it easier for European broadcasters to make certain programmes on their online services available across borders. Furthermore, today, the Commission has published its guidance on Article 17 of the new Copyright Directive, which provides for new rules on content-sharing platforms. The two Directives, which entered into force in June 2019, aim to modernise EU copyright rules and to enable consumers and creators to make the most of the digital world, where music streaming services, video-on-demand platforms, satellite and IPTV, news aggregators and user-uploaded-content platforms have become the main gateways to access creative works and press articles. The new rules will stimulate the creation and dissemination of more high-value content and allow for more digital uses in core areas of society, while safeguarding freedom of expression and other fundamental rights. With their transposition at national level, EU citizens and businesses can start benefitting from them. A press release, a Q&A on the new EU Copyright rules, and a Q&A on the Directive on television and radio programmes are available online.