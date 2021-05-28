Cancel
Global Money Market Funds See Massive Inflows in the Week to May 26-Lipper

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 19 days ago

(Reuters) - Global money market funds saw huge inflows in the week ended May 26, Refinitiv data showed, amid caution that quickening inflation could alter the direction of U.S. monetary policy and shake up asset markets. According to Refinitiv data, money market funds received an inflow of $53.2 billion, the...

money.usnews.com
#Equity Markets#Money Market Funds#Equity Funds#Stocks#Reuters#Fed#U S Federal Reserve#European#Asian#Eurozone
Yuan inches up as markets await Fed policy decision, commentary

SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Wednesday in thin trade as investors stuck to the sidelines, awaiting the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on its policy trajectory. The dollar held near a one-month high against a basket of currencies as investors wondered if the Fed might alter the language on its stimulus following a recent jump in U.S. inflation. Any changes to the Fed's rhetoric could bring more volatility to major currencies, equities and bond markets as many economies are still struggling to recover from pandemic-induced slumps. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a three-week low of 6.4078 per dollar, 8 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.407. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4040 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4039 at midday, 31 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The onshore spot yuan swung in an extremely thin range of less than 30 pips in the morning session, reflecting caution ahead of the Fed's decision later in the day (1800 GMT) and Chair Jerome Powell's news conference (1830 GMT) Some analysts and market participants said that even if some U.S. economic data were not solid enough to force the Fed to start tapering any time soon, they could affirm a recovery in the world's largest economy was on track, which could alleviate upward pressure on the yuan. "If U.S. and Europe recover their production, it would imply less demand for some Chinese goods. A moderation in China's export growth and smaller trade balances may ease some CNY's appreciation pressure," said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai. Sun expects a smaller chance of sustained one-way appreciation of the yuan in coming months. The yuan's strong rally to three-year highs against the dollar in May prompted a flurry of warnings from policymakers about speculative bets on the currency, prompting a slight pullback and more cautious trade. Separately, Guan Tao, a former senior official at China's foreign exchange regulator, warned that long-term appreciation in the yuan could have a large negative impact on China's economy even if there was no substantial effect on the country's exports in the short-term. By midday, the global dollar index stayed flat at 90.533 from the previous close of 90.533, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4048 per dollar. The yuan market at 0419 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4078 6.407 -0.01% Spot yuan 6.4039 6.407 0.05% Divergence from -0.06% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.94% Spot change since 2005 29.24% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.82 97.76 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.533 90.533 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4048 -0.01% * Offshore 6.5631 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Indian shares fall further ahead of Fed meeting outcome

BENGALURU, June 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares declined further on Wednesday, weighed down by heavyweight Reliance Industries and financial stocks, with investors eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy statement due later in the day. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.43% to 15,804.20 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex...
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slip on Fed day, won bats off hawkish c.bank minutes

* Rupiah falls for third straight day * Singapore stocks hit lowest since June 4 * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah led minor losses amongst Asian currencies on Wednesday, as markets settled in to await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting that could determine the interest rate path for central banks across Asia. The rupiah weakened for the third straight session, down 0.2% on the eve of the Indonesian central bank's policy meeting, as the U.S. dollar index hovered near one-month highs. The firm dollar also kept the Philippine peso and the Thai baht 0.1% lower, while the Singapore dollar and Malaysian ringgit were flat. Given that developing countries benefit from a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields, investors are hoping for some clarity from the Fed in terms of its policy tightening path. A hawkish message could well set off market volatility across emerging markets. "Once the road-map of the Fed's exit becomes clearer, and initial market repercussions have been digested, it will open the door for policy adjustments across the region," said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC. While Asian central banks have so far kept policy settings loose, minutes of a May policy meeting by the Bank of Korea released on Tuesday showed that a majority of its board favoured reining back stimulus. Citi analysts said in a note they expected South Korea to hike its 0.5% rate earlier than anticipated, starting from October, noting that faster post-COVID-19 economic normalisation this year "would generate stronger domestic demand and more demand-side inflation". The won, however, didn't react much and Citi said markets had now priced two rate hikes by end-March 2022. But Seoul's KOSPI equity index hit a record high as foreigners appeared to buy the economic recovery message and were net buyers of shares. Indonesia and Taiwan are expected to leave rates unchanged at record lows this week. Strategists at Singapore's DBS bank warned that any steepening of the U.S. rates curve stemming from the Fed meeting carried risks for Asian bonds, which have recently received robust inflows. "Rates/bonds of countries that run current account deficits, relatively more dependent on external funding, higher foreign bond ownership and still reliant on central bank bond purchases could see relatively more bear-steepening pressures," they said. Singapore's benchmark index gave up gains made in the previous session and slid 0.7%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.7 basis points at 6.435%. ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings down 2.1%, Singapore Airlines down 2%, and Sembcorp Industries down 1.8%. ** Indonesia raised 10 trillion rupiah ($701.3 million) from an Islamic bond auction on Tuesday. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0708 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.08 -6.13 -0.51 6.73 China +0.11 +2.00 -1.06 1.32 India -0.05 -0.39 -0.48 12.95 Indonesia -0.18 -1.44 0.00 1.84 Malaysia +0.00 -2.31 0.05 -2.77 Philippines -0.06 -0.17 -0.05 -2.33 S.Korea -0.02 -2.77 0.62 14.10 Singapore +0.03 -0.42 -0.67 10.89 Taiwan -0.08 +2.93 -0.37 17.48 Thailand -0.10 -3.85 0.49 12.48 ($1 = 14,260.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sujata Rao and Rashmi Aich)
Stocksbywire.news

Global Markets: Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes

WASHINGTON - Stocks fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for interest rate hikes, driving up U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar. Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn. Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh. The Fed revealed it now expected its first post-pandemic interest rate hike to come in...
WorldNECN

Asia-Pacific Stocks Slip as U.S. Fed Signals Rate Hikes in 2023

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific dipped in Thursday morning trade, as investors watch for market reaction after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday moved up its timeline for rate hikes. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.33% in early trade while the Topix index sat below the flatline. South Korea's...
REFILE-FOREX-Fed uncertainty fuels cautious dollar trades

(Refiles to add FOREX tag, no changes to text) * Caution ahead of Fed's statement on Wednesday * Traders watching for clues on timing of Fed tapering * Bitcoin reclaims $40,000 level By Julien Ponthus LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The dollar stabilised near multi-week highs on Tuesday as traders turned cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, which could potentially provide hints of plans to start tapering its bond purchases. So far Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have stressed that rising inflationary pressures are transitory and ultra-easy monetary settings will stay in place for some time to come. However, recent economic data has raised concerns that price pressure could force an earlier stimulus withdrawal. "That is exactly what makes tomorrow’s Fed meeting so interesting: market participants simply cannot be certain which aspect will weigh more heavily on the Fed’s mind," Commerzbank analyst Esther Reichelt wrote in a note to her clients. Nearly 60% of economists in a Reuters poll expect a tapering announcement in the next quarter. Investors are hoping that U.S. retail sales and a manufacturing survey later on Tuesday will give clues as to what to expect from the Fed's statement and news conference on Wednesday. In the meantime, prudence is palpable across trading floors. "Over in the FX arena, most pairs are in a stalemate, with currency traders appearing reluctant to take on new positions ahead of what promises to be an eventful FOMC meeting", Marios Hadjikyriacos, an investment analyst at brokerage XM, said. The dollar index edged lower in the Asian session and at 1048 GMT was up 0.06% at 90.54, hovering near multi-week highs. Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries were at 1.49%, well below the 1.60% level at which they were trading toward the beginning of June. The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.2122, just above a one-month low of $1.2093 it hit last week. No noticeable moves came after data showed the euro zone's unadjusted trade surplus was almost five times higher in April than a year earlier, but still smaller than expected. On the trade front, the head of the European Commission announced that the bloc and the U.S. had resolved a 17-year dispute over aircraft subsidies. The Australian dollar slipped to $0.7693 after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's last meeting showed the bank was prepared to keep buying bonds even though the economy has recovered its pre-pandemic output. The impact of Britain and Australia announcing a trade deal was still unclear, but the agreement is expected to benefit Australian farmers. Sterling lost about 0.2% against the dollar at $1.4077. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin slipped just below the $40,000 bar on Tuesday and traded below its 200-day moving average after finding support from the promise of fresh investment from major backer MicroStrategy and from Elon Musk. Tesla boss Musk on Sunday flagged that the carmaker could resume transactions using the token if miners can use cleaner energy to process them. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 1057 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2114 $1.2121 -0.05% -0.85% +1.2148 +1.2113 Dollar/Yen 110.0750 110.0650 +0.01% +6.57% +110.1650 +110.0000 Euro/Yen.
Industryonpblog.com

Businesskitco.com

Wall Street slips as Fed mulls policy, economic data disappoints

LONDON/HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street took a step back from record highs Tuesday, as investors weighed whether higher inflation readings might nudge the U.S. Federal Reserve closer to tapering monetary stimulus. With the Fed kicking off a two-day policy meeting today, investors are balancing the central bank's...
WorldRTTNews

Asian Shares Rise As Investors Eye Fed Meeting

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Tuesday, although Chinese and Hong Kong markets fell as traders returned from a long weekend to play catch-up with global markets. All eyes were on a key Federal Reserve announcement scheduled for Wednesday amid fears of rising interest rates. China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped...
EMERGING MARKETS-Asia currencies slip as focus turns to Fed

* Rupiah falls for 3rd straight day * Singapore stocks hit lowest since June 4 * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 16 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies weakened slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, as markets awaited the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting which could offer a clearer timeline for a shift from its ultra-loose policy. The Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso gave up about 0.2% each, while the Singapore dollar and the Thai baht edged 0.1% lower against a steady dollar. Indications of when the Fed will start tapering its bond-buying programme and raise interest rates will be key for investors and regional central banks, as well as its comments about quickening inflation which the Fed has called transitory. "A bit more clarity can't come soon enough," Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC, said of the Fed's plan to eventually exit its current policy settings. "Central banks in Asia are certainly watching with a keen eye. Once the road-map of the Fed's exit becomes clearer, and initial market repercussions have been digested, it will open the door for policy adjustments across the region." Regional central banks have kept interest rates at record lows and maintained an accommodative policy stance this year as waves of fresh coronavirus infections threaten to stymie a sustained economic rebound. But while Bank Indonesia and Taiwan's central bank are expected to leave rates unchanged this week, minutes of a May policy meeting by the Bank of Korea showed a majority of its board favoured reining back stimulus. Flows into Asian bonds, spurred recently by lower U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker greenback, could also be pressured by a steepening U.S. rates curve from the Fed's tapering, according to strategists at Singapore's DBS bank. "Rates/bonds of countries that run current account deficits, relatively more dependent on external funding, higher foreign bond ownership and still reliant on central bank bond purchases could see relatively more bear-steepening pressures," they said. Among regional stocks, Singapore's benchmark index gave up gains made in the previous session and slid 0.8%. South Korea's KOSPI, however, hit an all-time high, as foreigners were net buyers of shares on the main index. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 2.1 basis points at 6.439%. ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include Singapore Airlines down 2%, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust down 1.9%, and Sembcorp Industries down 1.8%. ** Indonesia raised 10 trillion rupiah ($701.3 million) from an Islamic bond auction on Tuesday. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0324 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.02 -6.22 -0.32 6.93 China +0.05 +1.94 -0.51 1.88 India 0.00 -0.34 0.00 13.50 Indonesia -0.25 -1.54 0.29 2.14 Malaysia -0.06 -2.37 0.13 -2.69 Philippines -0.20 -0.30 -0.08 -2.36 S.Korea -0.08 -2.84 0.52 13.99 Singapore -0.05 -0.50 -0.77 10.79 Taiwan +0.07 +3.07 -0.07 17.83 Thailand -0.10 -3.85 -0.09 11.83 ($1 = 14,260.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
StocksInternational Business Times

European And US Stocks Hesitant Before Fed Rate Call

European and US stock markets marked time on Wednesday as investors brace for fresh signals from the US Federal Reserve on its stimulus policy. London stocks added 0.2 percent, trimming earlier gains that saw it hit a post-pandemic high on news of soaring UK inflation. The pound rose as a...
Businessetftrends.com

Dividend ETFs to Consider as JPMorgan Stockpiles Cash

An increasing number of financial pundits, including JPMorgan Chase head Jamie Dimon are making moves to protect against transitory inflation projections, enabling them to make targeted purchases later. Dimon said at a press conference on Monday that JPMorgan Chase has been “effectively stockpiling” cash rather than deploying it to purchase...
StocksMetro International

Stocks scale another peak as markets await Fed signal

LONDON/TOKYO (Reuters) – World stocks climbed another peak on Monday, while U.S. bond yields were near three-month lows as worries of rising inflation abated and investors anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve sticking to its dovish course this week. The MSCI world equity index and Europe’s STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%...
StocksBayStreet.ca

Global Stock Markets Near Record Levels Ahead Of U.S. Fed Meeting

Stock markets around the world were at or near record highs on Monday (June 14) as worries about rising inflation decreased and investors anticipate that the U.S. Federal Reserve will stick to its dovish course when it meets in coming days. The MSCI world equity index and Europe's STOXX 600...
FOREX-Dollar firms in big week for FX markets; pound struggles

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm on Monday after posting its biggest weekly rise in six weeks as traders cut their bearish bets before a much-anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that might signal a change in the outlook for U.S. monetary policy. Currency markets settled in tight...
Marketsmorningology.com

Foreign investors buy Asian bonds in May as U.S. yields drop

(Reuters) – Foreigners were net buyers of Asian bonds in May, helped by a drop in U.S. bond yields and a recovery in the region’s economic activity. The bond inflows were in contrast to the outflows experienced by regional equity markets last month, however, the net purchases in Asian bonds were the lowest in four months due to worries over a resurgence of regional coronavirus cases.
Marketstheshotcaller.net

