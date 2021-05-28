Cancel
Njori Tempo smart cooker always cooks at the perfect temperature

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The development team at Njori have created a new smart cooker designed for “adventurous chefs”, offering complete control over your cooking. “Measure, monitor and regulate temperature constantly to compose perfect meals, every time” say the smart cookers creators who have launched the Njori Tempo via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 300 backers with still 28 days remaining.

