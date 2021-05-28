Njori Tempo smart cooker always cooks at the perfect temperature

Country captain chicken is well known as a Southern classic, even if it's said to have had its origins in the Indian subcontinent, but the New York Times reveals the shocking truth: Indian-inspired though it may be, the recipe was first published in an 1857 Philadelphia cookbook and was later tweaked by a chef at legendary NYC eatery Delmonico's. Also unknown is which, if any, captain, may have lent the dish its rank, but one thing we do know is that it was a favorite dish of someone even higher up the chain of command: General George S. Patton.