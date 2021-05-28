Cancel
Electronics

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 appear at the FCC

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and now it would appear that they are getting closer to launch. The new Galaxy Buds 2 were recently spotted at the FCC with the model number SM-R177 and the listing also had some images of the device which can be seen below.

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

#Design#Android News#Gadgets News
