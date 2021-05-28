Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Rimowa brings back its aluminum pilot-style case with the new Original Compact

By Staff
acquiremag.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe aluminum pilot-style suitcase returns to the Rimowa lineup with the all-new Original Compact. The new model features a smaller design that can fit everything you need for an overnight stay or a two day trip. The Original Compact features an all-aluminum shell with an interior that features a removable accordion compartment that can store up to 16-inch laptops. It also features compression straps to keep your items organized and secure, a multi-wheel system with ball-bearing mounted wheels and cushioned axels, and a heavy duty TSA-approved lock.

www.acquiremag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Design#Tsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsEngadget

Ford brings back the Maverick name for a new compact truck

After a number of leaks and spy photos (you can see more than a few over on Autoblog) Ford has confirmed it's building a new compact pickup. Dubbed Maverick, it revives a name that was originally used for a sporty compact coupe/sedan Ford sold in the 70s as it attempted to pitch more fuel-efficient vehicles.
Beauty & Fashionablogtowatch.com

Meistersinger Toughens Its Classic Design With New Unomat Watch Series

Sponsored post presented on aBlogtoWatch for advertiser. Since its inception in 2001, German independent watchmaker Meistersinger has built its core philosophy around the power of one-handed timepieces. With an elegant, slowly gliding 12-hour display and an ethos that emphasizes living in the moment rather than tracking every last second, Meistersinger’s distinctive designs hearken back to the medieval birth of mechanical watchmaking. This relaxed and long-lived concept does not prevent Meistersinger from producing truly go-anywhere, do-anything sporty timepieces. The brand’s latest release, the Meistersinger Unomat, is an indomitable example of this sporty capability, bringing blazing lume, deep water resistance, and incredible anti-magnetic capability to its familiar No. 3 design.
CarsBikerumor

3T brings carbon frame production home to Italy, complete with custom filament winding & Founder’s Edition

Back in 2019, we visited 3T to get a first hand look at how their Torno carbon cranks were being produced. While the emphasis was on the crankset construction, 3T hinted that Italian-made frames would be a possibility some time in the near future. The pandemic may have slowed things down a bit, but 3T has just officially announced their move into Italian-made framesets, and they’ll be offering a Founders Edition to celebrate.
Lifestyleimore.com

WaterField Mini Hip Sling Bag review: Carry your iPhone and more in style

Are you a crossbody sling person or an around the waist bag person? Either way, WaterField has you covered with the new Mini Hip Sling Bag. I carry my iPhone 12 mini everywhere I go. While I use a good iPhone 12 mini case, I still need something else to carry it in. I don't generally carry a purse, as I like to keep my hands free. I've become a hip bag/fanny pack/belt bag aficionado as of late. While they are certainly having a fashion moment, the functionality is so good that I'm probably going to continue even when their moment is over. What's nice is that this type of bag can be worn two ways: either around your waist or slung across your body. You'll need to decide which you prefer before you order WaterField's Mini Hip Sling Bag since you order it with either a long strap or a short strap (or both.) I prefer a hip bag, so I got the short strap, which expands enough for most waists but doesn't fit comfortably as a crossbody bag. The long strap adjusts so it can be worn either way.
Hikinggearjunkie.com

Benchmade Launches Bugout Customs in Titanium, Carbon

The Benchmade Bugout is a very light and versatile pocket knife perfect for hiking and EDC. And now the brand will give customers a very deluxe option with both titanium and carbon fiber scales. If you’re in the market for a high-end pocket knife for backpacking that works great for...
Buying Carscar-revs-daily.com

2022 Buick Enclave Brings New Styling, Enhanced Standard Equipment To Buyers

When we last met the 2022 Buick Enclave, it was back in January when the brand slipped two photos of it to the assembled press during a broader event starring the smaller Buick Envision. The duet of pictures highlighted revamped exterior styling but did little to answer our questions surrounding the new interior. Nevertheless, Buick has lifted the veil of secrecy and has shed new light on what consumers can expect from Buick’s rebooted flagship.
BusinessTechCrunch

Ford officially adds Maverick, a compact pickup truck, to its lineup

The company said Thursday it will debut the vehicle June 8, including on its new TikTok channel. The automaker tapped actress Gabrielle Union to do the official unveiling, which will largely occur on social media. Union will show off the all-new truck on her own Instagram and TikTok channels, on Ford’s social channels, as well as on Hulu.
AmazonThe Gadgeteer

Be prepared with this EDC-sized compact survival kit

NEWS – I don’t leave the house that often these days but I regularly think that I should create a survival kit for my EDC because you never know when you might need emergency gear. The S.O.L. Origin Waterproof Survival Tool Kit packs a selection of tools into a small case that can easily fit into your vehicle’s glovebox, your EDC gear bag, etc. The S.O.L. stands for Survive Outdoors Longer. While this kit probably isn’t going to win accolades from hard-core campers and outdoor enthusiasts, I think it might be useful for the everyday Joe or Jane. The S.O.L. features 11 different survival tools.
Video GamesComicBook

Rocket League Bringing Fast & Furious Back With New Content

Today during Summer Games Fest, Psyonix and Epic Games announced that, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, the previously released Fast & Furious content is coming back to the game June 17, on all platforms, alongside brand new Fast & Furious content. The content is set to return...
Carstrucks.com

Ford Debuts its Cheapest Auto — the 2202 Maverick Compact Pickup

Ford Motor Co. is entering the burgeoning market for small pickups with a new compact truck called the Maverick. The 2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck will be the automaker’s lowest-priced vehicle when it goes on sale later this year. The truck starts at $19,995 plus a $1,495 delivery fee. It...
ablogtowatch.com

Oris Unveils Aquis Date Calibre 400 41.5mm Watches

Since its initial debut in fall 2020, Oris’ in-house Calibre 400 automatic movement has been gradually working its way through the brand’s lineup as its new de facto flagship three-hand powerplant. As one of the cornerstones of Oris’ lineup the Aquis diver was a natural choice to debut the new movement in late October 2020, but at that time the Calibre 400 was restricted only to full size 43.5mm models. As summer 2021 ramps up and enthusiasts search for a new vacation-ready sports watch, Oris takes the next logical step and brings the Calibre 400 to the smaller 41.5mm Aquis line. Rather than reinventing the wheel, the new Oris Aquis Date Calibre 400 41.5mm series lets the performance of its new movement speak for itself while maintaining the classic Aquis look.
Amazonspygoodies.com

Ridge Runner Tactical MultiTool Hammer & Axe

Meet the Ridge Runner Tactical MultiTool: a tough hammer and axe measuring 18″ long with a stainless steel head and TPU handle that is ready for tough outdoor tasks. Its axe head has a 7″ razor-sharp blade edge. You may also want to see. This multitool also has multiple hex...
Lifestyleacquiremag.com

IWC releases a "Las Vegas" edition of the Big Pilot's Watch

IWC takes the Big Pilot's Watch to Sin City with a new limited "Las Vegas" edition. The new colorway features a silver-plated dial with black numerals and hands roulette-inspired date window with alternating black and red numbers and a green number 1 for the start of the month. The back of the watch has also been engraved with a roulette wheel to commemorate the limited edition. The watch also features a 46mm stainless steel case with a soft-iron inner case for magnetic protection, and an IWC-manufactured 52110 automatic movement with a 168-hour power reserve.
Carsacquiremag.com

Mercedes updates the AMG GT 4-door Coupe with more comfort and customization

The Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is getting a number of updates for the 2022 model year that improves its comfort, practicality, and customization options. Mercedes-AMG has updated the GT's AMG Ride Control+ suspension, offering a seamless balance of comfort and sportiness. Practicality is enhanced with the option of a rear bench seat to accommodate up to five riders while also adding a fold-flat feature to store large items.