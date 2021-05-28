Rimowa brings back its aluminum pilot-style case with the new Original Compact
The aluminum pilot-style suitcase returns to the Rimowa lineup with the all-new Original Compact. The new model features a smaller design that can fit everything you need for an overnight stay or a two day trip. The Original Compact features an all-aluminum shell with an interior that features a removable accordion compartment that can store up to 16-inch laptops. It also features compression straps to keep your items organized and secure, a multi-wheel system with ball-bearing mounted wheels and cushioned axels, and a heavy duty TSA-approved lock.www.acquiremag.com