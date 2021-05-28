Rimowa brings back its aluminum pilot-style case with the new Original Compact

Are you a crossbody sling person or an around the waist bag person? Either way, WaterField has you covered with the new Mini Hip Sling Bag. I carry my iPhone 12 mini everywhere I go. While I use a good iPhone 12 mini case, I still need something else to carry it in. I don't generally carry a purse, as I like to keep my hands free. I've become a hip bag/fanny pack/belt bag aficionado as of late. While they are certainly having a fashion moment, the functionality is so good that I'm probably going to continue even when their moment is over. What's nice is that this type of bag can be worn two ways: either around your waist or slung across your body. You'll need to decide which you prefer before you order WaterField's Mini Hip Sling Bag since you order it with either a long strap or a short strap (or both.) I prefer a hip bag, so I got the short strap, which expands enough for most waists but doesn't fit comfortably as a crossbody bag. The long strap adjusts so it can be worn either way.