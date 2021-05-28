TAOP Releases New Server Products To Enhance The Growth Of Digital Business

Cancel
SHENZHEN, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the "Company" or "Taoping"), a provider of Internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, today announced the release for sale of two new high-performance digital server models, GY3070Pro and GY2060S. Operating with Taoping's award-winning smart cloud management platform, the new server products can be applied to cloud computing, big data, and other cloud services to facilitate the digital transformation and upgrading of enterprises.

Both GY3070Pro and GY2060S server products have a stylish appearance and ultra-high performance. The server chassis adopts a high-end industrial design with low noise and fast heat dissipation. The two server models are equipped with RX3070 8G graphics card and RTX2060 Super 8G graphics card with reference hash rate of 480 MH/s and 320 MH/s, respectively. Both server models support internal and external storage expansion options, and are equipped with multi-functional applications such as CPU, Taoping's smart cloud management software, cooling fan, network port, and power supply. Both server models have features of low power consumption, low cost and high performance. Specifically, Taoping's smart cloud management platform is incorporated to allow for real-time server management and customized and diversified cloud computing service solutions like cloud desktop, cloud rendering, cloud games, AI services, and Blockchain applications. The manufacturing of the server products was outsourced to a third-party manufacturer.

The Company believes that the new server products are helping TAOP effectively reduce the total cost of Taoping G Cloud Data Centers, while meeting the current increasingly complex and diverse cloud services and AI computing needs. TAOP now offers the new server products for sale to customers to allow customers' deployment in addition to purchasing computer power and cloud services from TAOP. Based on the current trend of customer demands, it is expected that total external sales of TAOP's digital server business group will reach $15 million for 2021.

"We are excited to release our self-developed servers for sale to customers," said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. "The release will provide customers with more options, such as deploying high-speed computing servers themselves, hosting their servers in our data centers, leasing their spare computing power to us, or purchasing computing power and cloud services from us. It is expected to accelerate the formation of our G cloud computing power ecosystem and to enhance the growth of our digital business."

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals and solutions for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Taoping Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, statements regarding our expected growth and financial performance, our strategy to drive growth, expectations regarding our new businesses, anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions, and our guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2021. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website ( http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Taoping Inc.Chang QiuEmail: chang_qiu@taoping.cn http://www.taop.com/or

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLCTel: +1(646)-801-2803Email: taop@dgipl.com

