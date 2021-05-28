Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Latin/South America Retail POS Terminal Market Report 2021: Natural Disasters, COVID-19 Pandemic, Fuel Crisis, And Political Unrest Threaten Pockets Of Future Growth

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin/South America Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Large western retailers continue to expand in the market, bringing new POS terminals with them. Yet not all the news is good news. Natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, fuel crisis, and political unrest threaten pockets of future growth. These trends and more are in our latest study.

The Latin/South America POS terminal market study It explores the market climate for POS terminals throughout the Latin/Central and South American region. More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into a discussion of retailing in the countries and segments to reveal the forces that are shaping POS purchase decisions.

We believe it is important for our customers to not only see numbers but understand the market behind the data so as to make more informed decisions for the future. The report includes country-by-country shipments, installed base, forecasts and trends for the electronic point-of-sale terminal market in LATAM.

Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2019 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes estimated market value for shipments and installed base and a forecast for shipments and installed base through 2024.

Report Scope

Food/Supermarket:Stores that sell food and grocery items and have between 4-20 terminals per store.

Drug Stores/Pharmacy:Stores that sell personal care and medicinal items and have 2-5 terminals per store.

Hypermarkets:This is a broad segment that varies by country. In many, it includes a full service Food store as well as products typically included at Discounters under one roof. In other countries, stores can range anywhere from a Superstore format (think Wal-Mart Supercenter) to a full-line Department Store (with large appliances) combined with a full-line Grocery store.

Department Stores:Traditionally larger format stores, upscale in products and including hard and soft goods with department style checkout.

Mass Merchants: Like a Hypermarket format, only carrying non-food items or limited food items and using a front-end checkout. Also includes Discounters.

Specialty Stores:Stores that focus on particular product line niches. Includes apparel, news, shoes, and DIY type stores.

Convenience/Gas:Stores selling a limited variety of food and pharmaceutical items; open long hours for the convenience of customers.

Hospitality:Includes Restaurants, Bars, Pubs and Hotels.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

  • Introduction
  • Market Segment Definitions
  • POS Definitions Used
  • Country Details

1. POS-Related Trends in LATAM Retail

2. Latin America Market Overview

3. Mexico3.1 Retail Overview3.2 POS Shipments History and Forecast3.3 POS Installed Base History and Forecast

4. Brazil

5. Colombia

6. Chile

7. Argentina

8. Peru

9. Venezuela

10. Other Latin America

11. Summary Tables11.1 Historical Shipments by Segment from 2018-202111.2 Historical Installed Base by Segment from 2018-2021

12. Forecasts12.1 Forecast Shipments by Segment from 2020-202512.2 Forecast Installed Base by Segment from 2020-2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/slya91

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latinsouth-america-retail-pos-terminal-market-report-2021-natural-disasters-covid-19-pandemic-fuel-crisis-and-political-unrest-threaten-pockets-of-future-growth-301301641.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
531
Followers
23K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Unrest#Researchandmarkets Com#South American#Latam#Drug Stores Pharmacy#Superstore#Wal Mart Supercenter#Grocery#Department Stores#Discounters#Specialty Stores#Convenience Gas#Pos Related Trends#Argentina 8#E S T Office#Gmt Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
Country
Chile
News Break
Retail
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
Economymacaubusiness.com

The Rise of Asia Pacific’s Infrastructure Asset Class

China REITs add a compelling dimension to the real assets sector in the region.Enabling the sustainable financing of these massive projects will spur the development of new financing vehicles and foster the development of infrastructure as an asset class. NEW DELHI, INDIA – Media OutReach – 16 June 2021 –...
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

United Kingdom Travel Insurance Consumer Report 2021 - COVID-19 Slams The Single Trip Travel Insurance Market

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Travel Insurance Consumer Research Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report will examine the motivations, experiences and opinions of the UK travel insurance customer. It focuses primarily on annual multi-trip insurance, although the report also discusses in places single trip insurance.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Global Cell Isolation Market Research Report 2021: Rising Demand For Drugs, Vaccines And Other Related Products - Forecast To 2027

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Isolation Market By Product (Consumables and Instruments), By Cell Type (Human Cells and Animal Cells), By Source, By Technique, By Application, By End-User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Cell Isolation...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Report 2021-2028

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Application, by System Type (Self-contained, Remotely Operated), by Capacity, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global commercial refrigeration equipment market...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Npk Fertilizer Market 2021 Research Report With Covid-19 Impact, By Future Trend, Growth Rate And Industry Analysis To 2031

Global Latest Report NPK Fertilizer Market: with growing significant CAGR during Forecast 2021-2031(Based on COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) Global NPK Fertilizer Market Report offers an entire study of the Impact of COVID-19 on NPK Fertilizer Market, Industry Outlook, Opportunities in Market, and Expansion By 2031 and also taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of this also as a future scenario of the worldwide NPK Fertilizer industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and SWOT analysis are deployed by the researchers. They need also to provide accurate data on NPK Fertilizer production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the general existing and future market situation.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global LiDAR Sensor For Environmental Market (2020 To 2027) - By Technology, Installation Type, Service And Application

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LiDAR Sensor For Environmental Market By Technology, Installation Type, Service and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global LiDAR sensor for environmental market size was valued at $249.3 million in 2019, and is...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Barbeque Grill Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Barbeque Grill Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Barbeque Grill market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Barbeque Grill industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Marketsminernews.io

Smart POS Terminal Market Future Growth Outlook | BITEL, Castles Technology, Ingenico

The Global Smart POS Terminal Market study with 114+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Newland Payment, Cegid Group, Squirrel Systems, Elavon, BBPOS, Diebold Nixdorf, PAX Global Technology, CITIXSYS AMERICAS, Verifone, NCR Corporation, BITEL, Castles Technology, Ingenico, First Data & Winpos.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Natural Gas Storage Market 2025 | Companies Tapping Central Asian Reserves to Serve China in Natural Gas Storage Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Excess natural gas produced is either exported to other nations or consumed immediately. Storage systems ensure that the commodity is readily available in the natural gas storage market. Producers often store natural gas to control pricing volatility and function as a hedge, ensuring energy security. The prices of natural gas have been trending downward for the past seven years, compelling producers to invest in natural gas storage facilities.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Anti-static Garments Market Research Report 2021, Industry Analysis, Applications, Size, Share, Growth and COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities 2027

"The Anti-static Garments Market 2021-2027 is the fresh report by fusionmarketresearch.com that is formulated with the exact understanding of customer requirements. This Report covers exclusive industry analysis of development components, Global Outlook, Type and Companies With Region." This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-static Garments in global, including...
BusinessWorld Economic Forum

5 charts on the state of the global economic recovery

The global economy is set to expand 5.6% in 2021. The strength of the near-term global recovery is largely attributable to a few major economies, such as the United States and China. Rapid vaccination progress has contributed to forecast upgrades in many countries. Global output is expected to remain about...
Industryrigzone.com

USA Fuel Exports Set to Accelerate

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil and Mexico are beginning to emerge from the pandemic and that’s boosting demand for road fuel in economies that buy more U.S. gasoline and diesel than any other foreign nation. Even with both countries still struggling with high Covid-19 infection rates, government leaders are taking steps to...
Medical & BiotechFOXBusiness

Novavax CEO: COVID-19 booster to be 'biggest market' in US

NVAX NOVAVAX INC. 209.21 -0.47 -0.23%. Erck noted that the timing of the trial saw nearly all infections detected stem from variants, which helped prove effective against strains currently gaining ground in the U.S. and elsewhere including the Alpha and Delta types. "The vaccine works, and as they said 93%...