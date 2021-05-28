Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Lab Partners And SBDC @ UCI Beall Applied Innovation Announce Pitch. Launch. Grow. Competition To Accelerate Life Science And Technology Start-ups

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University Lab Partners in partnership with the SBDC @ UCI Beall Applied Innovation announces the inaugural launch of Orange County's annual pitch competition for technology and life science startups. Pitch. Launch. Grow. aids startups looking for a financial boost to achieve their next measurable milestone. Applications open until June 12, 2021.

The 3 Tracks and Prizes:

  • Technology - Includes software or hardware in the following sectors: Communications, Wireless, Cybersecurity, EdTech, Environmental Technologies (e.g. AgTech, CleanTech, BlueTech, EnergyTech), Information Technologies (e.g. SaaS platforms), Internet of Things (IoT), Media, and AdTech. Prize: Cash prize equal to twenty thousand dollars ($20,000).
  • Life Science - The life science industry is one that encompasses a wide range of areas such as drug discovery, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and therapeutics offering innovative products and services. Prize: Priority admission or renewal to University Lab Partners and 1-year ULP lab space (one (1) - 6ft lab bench) valued at $23,400.

Specialty Diagnostics x Showa Denko - Are you developing an antibiotic susceptibility technology (AST)? The AST technology should allow for rapid analysis (minutes, not hours), work in real patient matrices (urine, whole blood or CSF), and be simple enough that the final product can be used by non-trained medical personnel in a physician office environment (CLIA waivable). The technology should enable an embodiment in which sample preparation is automated and incorporated into the test device. A phenotypic AST is preferred. Genotypic entries will be allowed, but consideration should be made to identify as high a percentage of resistant bacteria or fungi as possible while optimizing specificity. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for relevant companies / academic developers. If selected, you will be connected to partners at Showa Denko Materials (America), who are actively looking to commercialize a rapid antibiotic susceptibility test technology to further develop your diagnostic technology and connect you to key stakeholders. Prize: Priority admission to University Lab Partners and 1-year ULP lab space (one (1) - 6ft lab bench) valued at $23,400.

Applicants have the opportunity to work with an SBDC consultant to refine their pitch deck while attending topic-specific webinars in addition to receiving 1:1 consulting sessions. Finalists for each of the three tracks will be selected by a panel of investment experts and pitch live at the Virtual Demo Day on August 26th, 2021.

For more information, please visit https://www.universitylabpartners.org/our-events/pitch-launch-grow-2021.

Pitch. Launch. Grow. is sponsored by Showa Denko Materials (America), Snell & Wilmer, Troutman Pepper, Insperity, and PTS Advance Life Sciences.

About University Lab Partners:

University Lab Partners (ULP) is a non-profit wet lab and medtech incubator in located at UCI Research Park. ULP enables life science and medtech companies to access unique research capabilities and a network of technical, business, and talent resources at an economical cost.

Contact: Karin Koch karin@universitylabpartners.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-lab-partners-and-sbdc--uci-beall-applied-innovation-announce-pitch-launch-grow-competition-to-accelerate-life-science-and-technology-start-ups-301301507.html

SOURCE University Lab Partners

