Britney Spears Pays Tribute To Princess Diana

Britney Spears has been very active on Instagram lately, sharing various selfies, videos of herself dancing in her living room, and random pics that she finds inspiring on the internet. Spears' captions always seem to get the most attention, as fans have taken to questioning everything that the pop star writes, wondering if it's really her. Moreover, fans have found themselves looking for hidden messages or cries for help amid Spears' conservatorship battle, which has lasted more than two years now. Spears' latest post had the same effect.