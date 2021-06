What Are the Most Overrated Supercars?

BMW is set to return to endurance racing and more specifically the LeMans 24 Hours and IMSA. The long expected announcement was made last week with a teaser image of the LeMans winning LMR. The first race is targeted to be the 2023 24 Hours of Daytona with LeMans to likely follow later that year. It’s unclear whether BMW intends to race all or part of the IMSA or WEC calendar but the intent is to “fulfill the prerequisites to challenge for overall victory at the most iconic endurance races in the world from 2023,” according to BMW M Head Markus Flasch.