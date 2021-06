NHS Test and Trace has announced that an early-stage UK company will be in charge of managing its supply chain cybersecurity risks. Risk Ledger, which was part of the fourth cohort of the government-backed London Office for Rapid Cybersecurity Advancement (LORCA) program to promote cyber scaleups, will allow NHS Test and Trace to utilize its ‘social network’ platform. The platform will enable organizations to connect and share risk data securely, quickly and easily. This move is particularly crucial for the UK’s test and trace service, which involves the continued sharing of sensitive data to help control the spread of COVID-19 as lockdown restrictions ease.