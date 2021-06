Father's Day is coming up this Sunday and if you're looking for something fun to do with your kids since we all know that when the kids are happy, the parents are happy, here's an idea...Trout Unlimited (TU), a group of fishing enthusiasts who promote conservation and fishing in Otsego County are bringing back a fun, Father's Day tradition to Neahwa Park's Hodges Pond in Oneonta: The Annual Kids' Fishing Derby.