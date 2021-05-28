Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Medicenna Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results And Operational Highlights

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

-- Management hosting conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM ET

TORONTO and HOUSTON, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced its financial results and operational highlights for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

"The strong momentum we have generated over the past year leaves us poised to achieve key milestones that will lay a solid foundation for expansion of our clinical-stage pipeline," said Fahar Merchant, PhD, President and CEO of Medicenna. "We have recently added significant talent, expertise, and depth to our management team through the appointments of industry veterans and immuno-oncology experts Kevin Moulder, PhD and Mann Muhsin, MD as our CSO and CMO, respectively. Our ability to recruit such ideal candidates to these positions was due in large part to our innovative preclinical assets and robust clinical data set demonstrating the best-in-class potential of our Superkine platform." Dr. Merchant continued, "Looking ahead, we will work towards the advancement of MDNA11 into the clinic in calendar Q3 and the selection of a lead candidate from our BiSKITs™ program by the end of calendar 2021. We are excited for the fiscal year ahead and believe we are well positioned for sustained growth with multiple upcoming catalysts with cash runway into late 2022."

Program highlights for the year ended March 31, 2021, along with recent developments include:

MDNA11: IL-2 Superkine Program

  • On May 29, 2020, Medicenna announced the presentation of data at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) virtual meeting related to MDNA11, the Company's long-acting IL-2 super-agonist. Non-human primate data demonstrated that MDNA11 could induce an up to 10-fold expansion in cancer fighting immune cells without: (a) generating anti-drug antibodies, (b) causing hypotension associated with vascular leak syndrome, (c) inducing cytokine release syndrome, or (d) causing other undesirable immune-mediated adverse events. Further, results showed durable tumor control for over 200 days and a strong immune memory response in a murine colon cancer model.
  • On October 26, 2020, Medicenna announced a poster presentation at the 32 nd EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. The poster highlighted preclinical studies evaluating MDNA11 that supports its potent therapeutic efficacy as a monotherapy agent in multiple tumor models.

On November 4, 2020, Medicenna held a Scientific Advice Meeting for MDNA11 (similar to a pre-IND meeting) with the United Kingdom (UK) Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). During the meeting, the MHRA confirmed that the Company's CMC, pre-clinical and Phase 1/2a clinical plans were appropriate for submission of an Investigational Medical Product Dossier (IMPD) for a first in human study with MDNA11 in the UK. We are currently in the process of advancing MDNA11 into a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in Australia and the UK. Submission of the Australian regulatory package is expected by the end of June 2021, and initiation of the trial is expected in the third quarter of calendar 2021. Initiating the Phase 1/2a trial outside of the U.S. will allow Medicenna to begin dose escalation studies at doses that are closer to therapeutically effective doses and take advantage of an increased prevalence of checkpoint inhibitor naive patients. The company plans to expand the trial to the U.S. and Canada after completion of the study's dose escalation portion, subject to discussions with the respective regulatory agencies.

  • On March 25, 2021, Medicenna presented new preclinical data on MDNA11 during an oral presentation at the virtual Cytokine-Based Cancer Immunotherapies Summit. Data featured in the presentation showed that treatment with MDNA11 alone or in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy resulted in 100% tumor growth inhibition in a murine MC38 tumor model whereas tumor growth in this model was not effectively controlled by anti-PD-1 monotherapy.

MDNA55: Recurrent Glioblastoma Program

On October 15, 2020, Medicenna provided an update on the clinical development of MDNA55, an interleukin-4 (IL-4)-guided toxin targeting recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Following an End of Phase 2 Meeting with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency agreed that Medicenna could conduct an innovative open-label hybrid Phase 3 trial that allows use of a substantial number of subjects (two-thirds) from a matched external control arm to support regulatory approval of MDNA55 for rGBM. The FDA also expressed their willingness to consider an interim analysis of the trial if certain criteria are met. Unlike conventional randomized control trials, the hybrid trial design will reduce the overall number of subjects needed in the study to achieve the primary endpoint as well as potentially reduce the cost and timelines associated with completing the trial. Medicenna is currently pursuing a partnership strategy to facilitate MDNA55's further development and commercialization.

  • Throughout fiscal year 2021, Medicenna presented updated data from the Phase 2b trial evaluating MDNA55 in rGBM subjects. Data from the most recent presentation at the 2 nd Annual Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit in December showed that amongst an all-comer population, a single treatment with MDNA55 resulted in a greater than 100% increase in 2-year survival (OS-24 of 22% vs. 10%; calculated from date of relapse) compared to an eligibility matched external control arm. A single MDNA55 treatment also improved 12-month progression free survival by more than 100% compared to what is achieved with approved therapies (PFS-12 of 27% vs. 2 to 10%). Further, a subset of subjects treated with transient (median 3 cycle) low dose bevacizumab (5mg/Kg, Q2W), in order to reduce steroid use, saw improvements in median survival (mOS) and OS-24 compared to the all-comer population of 21.8 months (vs. 11.9 months) and 44% (vs. 20%) respectively, when calculated from time of treatment.
  • Subsequent to the fiscal year end, Medicenna announced the peer-reviewed publication of clinical data from the Phase 2b trial evaluating MDNA55 in rGBM. The data, which was published in Clinical Cancer Research, indicated that early determination of progression free survival (PFS) with modified RANO (mRANO) criteria may be a strong surrogate for overall survival (OS) in rGBM.

Bi functional S uper K ine I mmuno T herapie s (BiSKITs™) Program

  • On October 26, 2020, preclinical data related to MDNA19-MDNA413, a novel and long-acting DUal Cyto Kine (DUCK Cancer™) designed to simultaneously activate cancer killing immune cells while reversing the anti-inflammatory tumor microenvironment (TME), were presented at the 32 nd ENA Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. Data showed that MDNA19-MDNA413 induced anti-tumor Th1 immune responses and inhibited pro-tumoral IL-4/IL-13 signaling, demonstrating the potential of the molecule to address a critical unmet need by effectively targeting immunologically "cold" tumors that are often resistant to immunotherapeutic agents.
  • Subsequent to the fiscal year end, Medicenna presented preliminary preclinical data supporting the potent immune modulating effects of MDNA19-MDNA413 at the 2021 American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. We believe the presented data demonstrate the ability of MDNA19-MDNA413 to activate a pro-inflammatory, anti-tumor response due to its highly selective binding and signaling via the intermediate affinity IL-2 receptor (CD122/CD132), while simultaneously inhibiting pro-tumoral immune pathways by blocking IL4/IL13 signaling via the Type 2 IL-4 receptor (IL-4R/IL-13R1).

Operational Highlights

  • On August 24, 2020 Medicenna's common shares began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). Medicenna now trades on both the Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDNA".
  • On September 30, 2020, Dr. Jack Geltosky, an experienced pharmaceutical licensing executive with a strong research and development background, was elected as an addition to Medicenna's Board of Directors.
  • Subsequent to the fiscal year end, Medicenna strengthened its leadership team by appointing Kevin Moulder, PhD and Mann Muhsin, MD, industry veterans with extensive experience developing immuno-oncology drugs, as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Chief Medical Officer (CMO), respectively.

Upcoming Milestones

Medicenna seeks to achieve the following milestones in the upcoming quarters:

  • In June 2021, submit a Clinical Trial Notification to the Australian Human Research Ethics Committee to commence a Phase 1/2a trial evaluating MDNA11.
  • Initiate a Phase 1/2a trial with MDNA11 in the third quarter of calendar 2021.
  • Report preliminary update on any available safety, PK/PD and biomarker results from the Phase 1/2a MDNA11 monotherapy study late in Q4 of calendar 2021.
  • Execute a collaboration or partnership for a registration trial and commercialization of MDNA55 for rGBM.
  • Declare a lead candidate from our BiSKITs™ program in late calendar 2021.

Annual Financial Results

Medicenna had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $40.4 million at March 31, 2021. These funds provide the Company with sufficient capital to execute its current planned expenditures through late 2022 based on its current plans and projections.

Net loss for the year ended March 31, 2021 was $17.3 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to a loss of $8.2 million, or $0.26 per share for the year ended March 31, 2020. The increase in net loss for the year ended March 31, 2021 compared with the year ended March 31, 2020 was primarily a result of increased research and development expenditures related to the MDNA11 program as well as costs associated with the NASDAQ listing, in particular directors and officers insurance premiums as well as no reimbursement under the grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas ("CPRIT") in the current year.

Research and development expenses of $10.9 million were incurred during the year ended March 31, 2021, compared with $5.9 million incurred in the year ended March 31, 2020. The increase in research and development expenses in the current year is primarily attributable to higher CMC costs associated with GMP manufacturing of MDNA11 for the planned Phase 1/2a clinical trial, increased discovery and pre-clinical expenses associated with GLP compliant MDNA11 IND enabling studies as well as discovery work on the BiSKITs™ platform, increased regulatory costs associated with the EOP2 meeting for MDNA55 as well as the Scientific Advice Meeting for MDNA11 with the MHRA and preparation for the initiation of a Phase 1/2a clinical trial and no reimbursement of expenses with respect to the CPRIT grant in the year ended March 31, 2021, compared with $1.0 million in the year ended March 31, 2020.

General and administrative expenses of $6.5 million were incurred during the year ended March 31, 2021, compared with $2.4 million during the year ended March 31, 2020. The increase in expenditures year over year is primary attributable to increased directors and officers liability insurance premiums due to our NASDAQ listing as well as higher board fees, legal fees and listing expenses in the current year due to activities associated with our NASDAQ listing, filing a shelf prospectus in both Canada and the United States, qualifying our common shares with the Depository Trust Company (DTC) and other corporate initiatives.

Conference Call and WebcastMedicenna will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM ET. To access the call, please dial (877) 407-9716 from the United States or (201) 493-6779 internationally, and refer to conference ID: 13719231. To access the live webcast, visit this link to the event. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on Medicenna's website.

About Medicenna Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Medicenna's long-acting IL-2 Superkine asset, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with potentially superior CD122 binding without CD25 affinity and therefore preferentially stimulates cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells when compared to competing IL-2 programs, based on the preclinical studies conducted to date. Medicenna's early-stage program on Bifunctional Super Kine Immuno Therapie s (BiSKITs™) is designed to further enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically "cold" tumors. Medicenna's lead IL4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has completed a Phase 2b clinical trial for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 subjects, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and relate to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts including statements related to the achievement of milestones, the expansion and advancement of its clinical pipeline, the clinical potential and development of its BiSKITs™, MDNA11 and MDNA55 programs, and Superkine platform, partnering strategy and activities, cash runway and expected costs and timelines of clinical trials and activities. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "believes" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the risks detailed in the annual information form and Form 40-F of the Company and in other filings made by the Company with the applicable securities regulators from time to time in Canada and the United States.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements.

Further InformationFor further information about the Company please contact:Elizabeth Williams, Chief Financial Officer, 416-648-5555, ewilliams@medicenna.comInvestor ContactFor more investor information, please contact:Dan Ferry, Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, 617-430-7576, daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
537
Followers
23K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nci#Clinical Research#Canadian#Phd#Md#Cso#Cmo#Superkine Program#Asco#Company#Ena Rrb Symposium#Monotherapy#Mhra#Cmc#Impd#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
FDA
Related
rivertonroll.com

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will announce sales of $67.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.61 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $60.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.170-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Centrus Energy Corp. Reports Results Of Annual Stockholder Meeting And Announces Extension Of Section 382 Rights Agreement

BETHESDA, Md., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) (the "Company") announced the results of its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders held on June 16, 2021. As of April 19, 2021, the meeting's record date, there were 12,918,602 shares of the Company's Class A common stock outstanding, each entitled to one vote, and approximately 79.8 percent of those shares were represented at the annual meeting.
Financial Reportssharewise.com

Franklin Covey to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results will take place on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. MT). The Company’s financial results are expected to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Altus Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group" or "the Company") (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Novan Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

DURHAM, N.C., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (the "Company" or "Novan") (NOVN) - Get Report today announced a proposed underwritten public offering of its common stock (the "Offering"). All shares to be sold in the Offering will be sold by Novan. The Company also expects to grant to the underwriter for the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering. The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Watts Publishes Its 2020 Sustainability Report.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) - Get Report - one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions - today announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report, which highlights the Company's environment, social and governance (ESG) practices and its commitment to best-in-class sustainability performance.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

CVB Financial Corp. Announces 127th Consecutive Cash Dividend

ONTARIO, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) - Get Report (the "Company") announced an eighteen cent ($0.18) per share cash dividend with respect to the second quarter of 2021. The dividend was approved at the Company's regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on June 16, 2021. The dividend will be payable on or about July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021.
Posted by
TheStreet

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Announces Pricing Of $175 Million Initial Public Offering

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and trade under the ticker symbol "TRONU" beginning June 17, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbols "TRON" and "TRONW" respectively.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Uplisting And Pricing Of $10.0 Million Public Offering

BOCA RATON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) ("Grom", the "Company") a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit is comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 361,445 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to 361,445 shares of common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or around June 21, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Investar Holding Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

BATON ROUGE, La., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investar Holding Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq:ISTR), the holding company of Investar Bank, National Association (the "Bank"), declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share to holders of Investar Holding Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021. This represents a 14% increase in the dividend per share compared to the prior quarter and is the 31 st quarterly dividend paid by Investar Holding Corporation, which follows an uninterrupted 11 quarterly cash dividends paid by Investar Bank.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Announces That Common Stock And Rights To Commence Separate Trading On Or About June 17, 2021

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company") (MCAEU) , a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the common stock and rights included in its units commencing on or about June 17, 2021.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Magnachip Announces Postponement Of Special Meeting Of Stockholders Pending Further Developments With Respect To Interim Order From CFIUS

SEOUL, South Korea, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, on March 25, 2021, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or the "Company") (MX) - Get Report, the South Korean leader in display and power solutions, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with South Dearborn Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability ("Parent") formed by an affiliate of Wise Road Capital LTD ("Wise Road"), and Michigan Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent ("Merger Sub"), pursuant to which, among other things, and subject to the terms and conditions thereof, Merger Sub will be merged with and into Magnachip (the "Merger"), with Magnachip continuing its corporate existence under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware as the surviving corporation in the Merger and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent. In connection with the Merger, the Company filed its definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 7, 2021 (as amended and supplemented, the "Proxy Statement").
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. LPL Financial reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsshapeways.com

SHAPEWAYS REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

New York, NY – June 10, 2021 – Shapeways (the “Company”), a leading global digital manufacturing platform driven by proprietary software, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Shapeways expects to merge with Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GLEO) (“Galileo”), a special purpose acquisition company. First...
Financial Reportsraleightimes.com

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results - Outlines Goals for New Fiscal Year

Annual Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $1.7M - Highest in Company History. Financial Results Webcast to be Held Today, June 10, 2021 at 1:45 PM PT; 4:45 PM ET. VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN), formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ('Capstone,' the 'Company,' 'we' or 'us'), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, today announced its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results and outlined new goals for the upcoming year.