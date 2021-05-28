Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Foresight Chosen By Leading European Car Manufacturer For Joint POC Project

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today the signing of a joint proof of concept (POC) project with an American subsidiary of a leading European passenger car manufacturer. The project is meant to test Foresight's stereoscopic technology abilities to enhance the vehicle manufacturer's existing active safety features without requiring additional sensors and infrastructure. Following successful completion of the project and satisfactory outcome, the vehicle manufacturer may consider integrating Foresight's solutions into its vehicle safety applications.

The project, which is based on a predefined technological statement of work, consists of two phases: a feasibility testing phase followed by a simulation and real-life testing phase. Total expected consideration for the POC is up to $120,000.

"We are delighted to have been chosen by one of the leading European passenger car manufacturers to conduct a proof of concept project to test our ability to enhance existing mono camera-based safety systems using our advanced stereoscopic technology," said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight. "This project may allow us to offer a solution that can be readily deployed in vehicles equipped with level 2 and level 3 autonomy systems. Moreover, it may allow vehicle manufacturers to take existing safety systems to the next autonomy level without complications caused by new hardware integrations and design changes that often result in slower production timelines and additional costs. We believe that this project will result in potential expanded opportunities with additional leading automotive OEM's worldwide."

The proof of concept project is made possible with Foresight's patented automatic calibration solution that is designed to create a stereo system using two mono cameras with overlapping fields-of-view in order to enhance a vehicle's Advanced Driver Assistance System's performance in terms of detection quality, distance accuracy and robustness.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight" accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration, sensor fusion and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to diverse markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the benefits and capabilities of its products, the results of the proof of concept project, that following successful completion of the project and satisfactory outcome, the vehicle manufacturer may consider integrating Foresight's solutions into its vehicle safety applications, and the expected consideration of the proof of concept project. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 30, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third party websites.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005176/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
531
Followers
23K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poc#Car Manufacturer#Poc#American#European#Oem#Company#Foresight Automotive Ltd#Eye Net Mobile Ltd#Eye Net Mobile#Foresightauto1#Twitter#Linkedin#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Cars
Related
Economythedallasnews.net

Global Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Gains Momentum as FCEV Sales Heighten: Fairfield Market Research

The global sustainability drive targeting reduced dependence on conventional fossil fuels for lower environmental footprint is driving the development of alternative powertrains propelled by fuels. The promising trend of vehicle electrification will be the strongest factors fuelling the demand for fuel cell powertrain technology in the global market. The global fuel cell powertrain market is shaping up rapidly as the commercialisation of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) has picked up pace recently as a viable sustainable transport solution. This is further supported by favourable regulatory framework and the necessary electric vehicle infrastructure in developed regions. With the world's leading automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda pioneering the path towards the alternative fuel powered transportation, the prospects of the fuel cell powertrain market are poised to flourish.
Businessaustinnews.net

Torque Lifestyle Brands Announces Manufacturing Joint Venture with Zero Day Nutrition

Torque Begins Vertical Integration Efforts to Improve Corporate Margin Profile. Joint Venture to Service Successful Glaxon Brand, Realizing Millions in Anticipated Revenue. WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, today announced its entry into 51% ownership of a new manufacturing joint venture partnership (the "JV") with leading contract manufacturer Zero Day Nutrition ('Zero Day').
Economytodaysmotorvehicles.com

Ceresana's automotive plastics market report

The rapid electrification of automotive transport, which is being promoted by numerous countries, is a challenge for the automotive industry, but also for many other sectors: Vehicle manufacturers are not only the main customers for steel, glass, and tire rubber, but increasingly also for plastics. Even small changes in the raw materials that are used can have significant economic effects. In 2020, around 14.3 million new passenger cars were registered in Europe. In 2017, this figure even exceeded 18 million units. The market research company Ceresana has now specifically examined the European market for plastics used in passenger cars.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Controlled Products Systems Group Partners With Gibraltar Perimeter Security

DENVER, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG), the leading nationwide distributor of perimeter access control products, has partnered with Gibraltar Perimeter Security, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of anti-ram vehicle barriers. "Protecting critical infrastructure against vehicle-based threats is one of the areas that...
Businessrubbernews.com

Hwaseung spins off automotive unit

BUSAN, South Korea—Korean rubber goods manufacturer and trade specialist Hwaseung Group recently spun off its automotive parts unit in a bid to enhance business efficiency. As part of the move, group subsidiary Hwaseung R&A was split into two entities: the automotive business Hwaseung R&A and the "surviving entity" Hwaseung Corp., the group said on June 4.
Trumbull County, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

GM Increases EV Investment to $35B

DETROIT – General Motors will increase its investment in electric-powered and autonomous vehicles to $35 billion through 2025, a 75% increase from its initial plan. The investment will include the addition of two more Ultium Cells plants to complement current sites in Lordstown and Spring Hill, Tenn., as well as the commercialization of Ultium batteries and Hydrotec fuel cells.
Economyteslarati.com

General Motors increases EV investment by 75% through 2025

General Motors has increased its electric vehicle investment by 75%, from $20 billion to $35 billion through 2025, the company announced on Wednesday. The additional $15 billion investment will help support GM in its quest to develop electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as “accelerate its transformative strategy to become the market leader in EVs in North America; the global leader in battery and fuel cell technology through its Ultium battery platform and HYDROTEC fuel cells; and through Cruise, be the first to safely commercialize self-driving technology at scale.”
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Momentum Manufacturing Group Recognized As 8th Largest Specialty Manufacturer For The Second Year In A Row

GEORGETOWN, Mass., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Manufacturing Group, one of the top ten largest specialty manufacturers in North America, announced today they had been recognized for the second year in a row as one of the top players in the industry . The Fabricator recently released their 2021 FAB 40 list and has placed Momentum as the 8 th largest in the United States.
Businessaftermarketnews.com

GM Boosts EV, AV Investments To $35B Through 2025

General Motors Co. (GM) announced today it will increase its EV and AV investments from 2020 through 2025 to $35 billion, representing a 75 percent increase from its initial commitment announced prior to the pandemic. The company’s enhanced commitment will accelerate its transformative strategy to become the market leader in...
Businessgasgoo.com

SAIC Motor's new vision eyes user-centric high tech firm

Shanghai (Gasgoo)- Chinese largest automaker SAIC Motor announced on June 15 the update of its brand identity and launched an all-new corporate vision with the aim of becoming a user-centric high-technology enterprise. Photo credit: SAIC Motor. The automaker said via its WeChat account that it adopts the design philosophy of...
Businessagequipmentintelligence.com

CNH Industrial Appoints CEO of On-Highway Business

As work proceeds apace to deliver the previously announced spin-off of its On-Highway business, CNH Industrial N.V. has named Gerrit Marx as the designated Chief Executive Officer of the new entity, which is expected to assume independent operations in early 2022. The new On-Highway business will include the following brands...
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla dominates EU sales leaderboard in 2021 with Model 3

Tesla is dominating the electric vehicle sales leaderboard in the United Kingdom through 2021 so far as the company’s Model 3 continues to dominate the highly-concentrated EV market on the continent. Tesla has been experiencing exponential growth through the past several years thanks to growing demand, improving vehicle quality, world-class...
Businessaithority.com

Elliptic Labs Signs First PoC Agreement For Smart TV Market With A Leading Global Smart TV Manufacturer

Elliptic Labs, a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, is announcing that it has signed its first proof of concept (PoC) agreement for the Smart TV market with a leading global Smart TV manufacturer. This PoC will entail Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform bringing innovative user experiences like presence detection and touchless gestures to the Smart TV OEM’s next generation television products.
BusinessCNET

Ex-BMW i3 lead, Canoo boss moves to Apple for car project, report says

The executive behind BMW's i3 and i8 electrified machines is now an Apple employee. According to a Bloomberg report on Thursday, Ulrich Kranz, also the former CEO of EV startup Canoo, joined the tech giant. He will work with its automotive team, long rumored to be building a physical vehicle, often referred to as the Apple Car.
Economygmauthority.com

GM Investing To Build New Ultium Platform In China

In August 2020, General Motors announced an ambitious plan to roll out its latest electrification technologies in China, the world’s largest automotive market. This includes the adoption of the BEV3 electrical architecture and the innovative Ultium battery system, which will support 40 percent of the company’s product launches by 2025. Now, GM is taking an important step to manufacture the new Ultium EV platform in the Asian country.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

AI adoption not yet leading to business benefits for manufacturers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) may be a hugely promising technology in the manufacturing industry, but so far it’s remained nothing more than a promise. That's according to a new report from Google Cloud which claims many manufacturers are still stuck in “pilot purgatory” as nascent AI technologies aren't mature enough for wider rollouts just yet.
Businessaithority.com

Atos joins AI4Cities, the European project to accelerate the transition of cities to carbon neutrality

Atos joins AI4Cities, the European project to accelerate the transition of cities to carbon neutrality. Atos joins AI4Cities, a three-year EU-funded project which aims to help six European cities and regions accelerate their transition towards carbon neutrality. This includes: Helsinki (Finland), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Copenhagen (Denmark), Paris Region (France), Stravanger (Norway) and Tallin (Estonia). The artificial intelligence (AI) solutions will ultimately contribute to the reduction of CO2 in the areas of mobility and energy, two domains responsible for 82% of all greenhouse gas emissions in European cities.