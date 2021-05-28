Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Ryvu Therapeutics Got Full Approval To Conduct Phase I/II Study Of RVU120 (SEL120) In Patients With Relapsed/refractory Metastatic Or Advanced Solid Tumors In Poland

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

KRAKOW, Poland, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, announced today that its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to commence a single-agent, open-label Phase I/II trial, investigating the safety and efficacy of RVU120 (SEL120) in patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic or advanced solid tumors in Poland, has been fully approved by the Polish Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products, and the respective Central Ethics Committee.

Following the above-mentioned approvals, Ryvu Therapeutics will be able to initiate a clinical study and start enrolling patients in Poland.

The study is designed in two phases. Phase I part has the key objectives of assessing safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and preliminary anti-tumor activity of RVU120 (SEL120) during dose escalating cohorts, and determination of the recommended phase II dose (RP2D), and the phase II part, subsequently will include specific tumor indications, enrolled at distinct study groups, such as Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC).

"With approvals from Polish Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices, and Biocidal Products and Central Ethics Committee, we are making another important step in the clinical development of our flagship RVU120 (SEL120) program. We are very excited to develop RVU120 (SEL120) as a potential treatment in both hematological and solid malignancies," comments Setareh Shamsili, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, and EVP at Ryvu Therapeutics.

"We are delighted that the new Phase I/II RVU120 (SEL120) study in patients with solid tumors will be conducted in Poland. Clinical Trial Applications in other European countries will be submitted over the coming months," adds Setareh Shamsili.

About RVU120 (SEL120)

RVU120 (SEL120) is a highly selective first-in-class CDK8/CDK19 inhibitor, which has demonstrated efficacy in a number of solid tumor types in in vitro and in vivo models as well as in onco-hematological malignancies. The first-in-human (FIH) phase I study with RVU120(SEL120), in relapsed or refractory AML or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HRMDS), is currently enrolling patients in 5 investigational sites in USA ( https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04021368).

Current translational data suggest that RVU120 (SEL120) is particularly effective in undifferentiated AML STAT5-positive cancers. Administration of RVU120 (SEL120) in orthotopic AML patient derived xenograft models reduced tumor burden to the level undetectable in the peripheral blood, decreased splenomegaly and resulted in partial bone marrow recovery at well tolerated doses, providing therefore a strong rationale for the clinical development of RVU120 (SEL120) as an effective treatment for AML and potentially other hematological malignancies.

On March 25, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an orphan drug designation (ODD) to RVU120 (SEL120), for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

On April, 2021 U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, placed a partial clinical hold on the first in human Phase Ib, dose escalation clinical trial of RVU120 in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) AML and high-risk MDS. Patients who are currently taking RVU120 may continue treatment. Ryvu continues to work closely with the FDA to resolve the partial clinical hold with the objective of resuming enrollment in the study. RVU120 (SEL120) was discovered with the Ryvu Therapeutics discovery engine platform and has received support from The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Therapy Acceleration Program® (TAP), a strategic initiative to partner directly with innovative biotechnology companies and leading research institutions to accelerate the development of promising new therapies for blood cancers. More information about TAP program is available at: https://www.lls.org/therapy-acceleration-program.

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical stage drug discovery and development company focused on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Internally discovered pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, immuno-oncology and cancer metabolism targets. RVU120 (SEL120) is a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in Phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. SEL24 (MEN1703) is a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group, currently in Phase II clinical studies in acute myeloid leukemia.

The Company was founded in 2007 (until 2019 operating under the name Selvita S.A.) and currently employs over 160 associates, including more than 80 PhDs. Ryvu is headquartered in Krakow, Poland. Ryvu Therapeutics is listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and is a component of sWIG80 index. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryvu-therapeutics-got-full-approval-to-conduct-phase-iii-study-of-rvu120-sel120-in-patients-with-relapsedrefractory-metastatic-or-advanced-solid-tumors-in-poland-301301663.html

SOURCE Ryvu Therapeutics

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
529
Followers
23K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Cta#Tnbc#Phd#Evp#European#Orthotopic Aml#Mds#Rvu120#Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Tumors
Related
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Spero Therapeutics Announces The Initiation Of Bronchoalveolar Lavage And Renal Impairment Clinical Trials Of SPR206

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced the initiation of two Phase 1 trials of SPR206, an intravenously (IV)-administered next-generation polymyxin product candidate. SPR206 was derived from Spero's potentiator platform and is being developed to treat serious multi-drug resistant (MDR) Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting. These trials, which are now open for enrollment, include a bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) clinical trial assessing the penetration of SPR206 into the pulmonary compartment and a renal impairment clinical trial.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Aprea Therapeutics Announces Phase 1/2 Trial Of Eprenetapopt Venetoclax Azacitidine In TP53 Mutant AML Meets Complete Remission Primary Efficacy Endpoint

BOSTON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today announced that the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the frontline treatment of eprenetapopt with venetoclax and azacitidine in patients with TP53 mutant AML has met the pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint of complete remission (CR) rate.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

FDA Approves StrataGraft For The Treatment Of Adults With Thermal Burns

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved StrataGraft for the treatment of adult patients with thermal burns containing intact dermal elements (remaining deep skin layers) for which surgical intervention is clinically indicated (also referred to as deep partial thickness burns). Thermal...
Canceronclive.com

CD20-Targeting Antibodies Are Shaping a New Landscape for B-Cell Cancers

Among the pioneering targets for antibody therapy was CD20, the pursuit of which ultimately led to the first FDA-approved mAb for cancer therapy, rituximab, and defined a new era in the management of B-cell malignancies. The idea of using antibodies to selectively target tumors originated over a century ago but...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Neo Medical Lands Both FDA Approval And CE Marking

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo Medical, a Swiss-based Medtech company developing value-based care solutions for Functional Fusion in spinal surgery, announced today two major regulatory milestones for the European and the US markets. First, Neo Medical received FDA 510(k) clearance for the use of its Pedicle Screw...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks Its 240th Founding Anniversary

DUBAI, UAE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company (TSE: 4502) (TAK) - Get Report ("Takeda"), a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Japan, is celebrating its 240 th founding anniversary in June 2021, marking a significant milestone in bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to people worldwide.
Healthonclive.com

Axi-cel Elicits Durable Response in Relapsed/Refractory FL

Henry Chi Hang Fung, MD, discusses how the durable response of axi-cel fills an unmet need for this patient population and the potentially exciting future of the therapy. Axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta; axi-cel), a CD19directed CAR T-cell therapy, showed promising efficacy data and a favorable safety profile in adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), according to data from the phase 2 ZUMA-5 trial (NCT03105336).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Autolus Therapeutics Announces Innovation Licensing And Access Pathway (ILAP) Designation For Obe-cel For The Treatment Of Relapsed/refractory Adult B-cell ALL

LONDON, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it has received innovative licensing and access pathway (ILAP) designation from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for AUTO1 (obecabtagene autoleucel, obe-cel), the company's CAR T cell therapy being investigated in the ongoing FELIX Phase 1b/2 study in relapsed / refractory (r/r) adult B-cell Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) in patients 18 years and older.
Healthonclive.com

Rituximab Biosimilar CT-P10 Demonstrates Real-World Safety, Efficacy in DLBCL

The rituximab biosimilar CT-P10 produced response and survival rates that were comparable to those previously reported with the reference product, along with acceptable tolerability, in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The rituximab (Rituxan) biosimilar CT-P10 (Truxima) produced response and survival rates that were comparable to those previously reported with...
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Roche data at EAN 2021 showcase significant impact of therapies across diverse neuroscience portfolio

Data for ENSPRYNG in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) build on safety profile and efficacy following recent CHMP opinion, including in adults with concomitant autoimmune diseases (CAIDs) OCREVUS data continue to show consistent benefit on slowing disease progression in relapsing MS (RMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS) Additional presentations in...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Fusion Pharma's Stock Moves Higher As Radiopharmaceutical Candidate Shows Early Promising Action In Solid Tumor Study

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) has announced preliminary Phase 1 data from the single-dose portion of the study evaluating FPI-1434 in patients with IGF-1R expressing solid tumors. Data were shared at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Virtual Annual Meeting. Results from the first three patient cohorts (n=12) demonstrated...
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

Luspatercept Leads to Hemoglobin Increase in Patients With Non-Transfusion–Dependent Beta-Thalassemia

Without requiring red blood cell transfusions, luspatercept-aamt led to a mean increase in hemoglobin from baseline levels in 77.1% of patients compared with in 0% treated with placebo in patients with non-transfusion–dependent β-thalassemia in the phase 2 BEYOND trial, according to a presentation during the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
HealthBusiness Wire

Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Announce Positive Pivotal Phase 3 Results for Zuranolone, an Investigational Two-Week, Once-Daily Therapeutic Being Evaluated for Major Depressive Disorder

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE) and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced that the WATERFALL Study in patients with MDD met its primary endpoint with zuranolone (SAGE-217/BIIB125) 50 mg showing statistically significant improvement in depressive symptoms compared with placebo at Day 15 as assessed by the 17-item Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAMD-17) total score. LS means (SE) change from baseline in HAMD-17 total score at Day 15 for patients who received zuranolone 50 mg was -14.1 (0.51) compared with -12.3 (0.50) for patients who received placebo (LS mean difference -1.7 points; p=0.0141).
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
TheStreet

Landos Biopharma Announces Positive Outcome Of End-of-Phase 2 Meeting With The FDA For Omilancor In Mild-to-Moderate Active Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Patients

BLACKSBURG, Va., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE Advanced Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) platform to discover and develop novel oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the successful outcome of an End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for omilancor, its lead candidate in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of mild-to-moderate active ulcerative colitis (UC) patients. Landos and the FDA agreed on key elements necessary for regulatory approval, clearing a path forward for a global pivotal Phase 3 program with omilancor in patients with mild-to-moderate active UC.
Watertown, MAPosted by
TheStreet

C4 Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed In Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating CFT7455, An Orally Bioavailable MonoDAC For Hematologic Malignancies

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Company's clinical trial of CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC™ targeting IKZF1/3 for the treatment of multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Istari Oncology Announces FDA Granted Fast Track Designation to PVSRIPO for the Treatment of Advanced Melanoma

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Istari Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on novel immunotherapy platforms for the treatment of solid tumors, announced today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to PVSRIPO for the improved survival in patients with advanced melanoma who have disease progression after anti-PD-1/anti-PD-L1 therapy. PVSRIPO is a novel viral immunotherapy with multiple clinical trials underway in combination with anti-PD-1/L1 therapies, aimed at further demonstrating safety and its ability to activate a patient's immune system, which we believe will facilitate a systemic, durable anti-tumor response. In addition to Fast Track designation, FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to PVSRIPO for the treatment of advanced melanoma earlier this year.