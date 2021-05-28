Diablo II: Resurrected Alpha Mods Are No Longer Available After A Blizzard C&D

I was oblivious to the isometric role-playing genre once. The overhead viewpoint was a real turn off for me. I preferred getting down into the nitty-gritty in first or third-person, which without a doubt increases immersion. But then something happened. I tried my hand with Diablo III, and I’m not entirely sure why I did. Maybe it was the jump from 2D to 3D, maybe it was the characters, the setting, the environments, dialogue or even the aspect of loot gathering. Who knows? But man, I am glad I did. From then on, I was a fan. The combat, exploration, story and those awesome characters and enemies really blew me away. This made me want to take a jump backwards; maybe you’re like me wanting to play the whole series after experiencing a new sequel. Well, this may be an unpopular opinion (and that’s what it is, an opinion), but I wasn’t impressed by the previous two entries. They felt like a step backwards. The janky animations and two-dimensional sprites didn’t do a lot for me, I’d clearly spoilt myself by playing a spruced up new game first. Jump forth to 2021, and we now have Diablo II: Resurrected, an updated, enhanced version of the cult classic, which I didn’t really enjoy the first time around (don’t shoot me), but this version may have tipped my scales.

