The challenge seems insurmountable. Is there a consistent, rigorous, ethical investment philosophy that we can all agree on?. With the rapid rise in interest in socially responsible investing, financial advisors have been thrust into the unenviable position of needing to address questions of values and ethics in portfolio management. Understandably, the most common response is to defer to the client, given the incredible variety of “sustainable” strategies and approaches to choose from. Encouraging clients to choose for themselves what ethical issues they want to account for when they invest punts the difficult philosophical questions and allows the advisor to focus on the traditional financial questions. However, I believe that investment managers who take this approach are leaving a lot of potential value for their clients on the table. Furthermore, I propose that it is possible to devise a consistent ethical philosophy that people can agree on.