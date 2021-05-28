Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.06 - Bishop's Gambit - Press Release

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Stressed Western," the June 27 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which features the return of Sara (Caity Lotz) to the team, marks the halfway point of the season and presumably puts the team on a collision course with Bishop, the man who was responsible for Sara being abducted by aliens. It also seems that some of the pairings in the episode are going to be pretty unusual for the series, whether it's Spooner and Astra or a story centering on Zari and Behrad. It seems Constantine, who recently lost his tie to the magical world, will also turn to newly-identified alien Gary Green to help him fix that problem.