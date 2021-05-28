Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets: Next man up attitude is keeping the fun and winning alive in Queens

By Adrian Cervantes
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Mets have been in one of the most unenviable positions around baseball over the entire month of May with the increasing amount of injuries that have handicapped Manager Luis Rojas from putting together their original starting lineup from Opening Day. The list of Mets players currently on the injured list has reached substantial levels that many fans including myself believe there is some sort of bad voodoo going around. At one point there have been 17 players from the Major League roster on the injured list which would almost certainly amount to a losing record for any ballclub playing that shorthanded for an extended period of time.

risingapple.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FanSided

FanSided

98K+
Followers
284K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Maybin
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Francisco Lindor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Major League#The Chicago Cubs#The National League East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBFrankfort Times

Mets place Conforto, McNeil on IL with hamstring injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets' depth is being tested after outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil were placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with hamstring injuries. Conforto strained his right hamstring and McNeil strained his left in Sunday's 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay.
MLBNewsday

Mets' Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo to begin rehab assignments

ATLANTA — Ravaged by injuries, the Mets did reveal one positive and significant health-related update on Wednesday: Noah Syndergaard will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Low-A St. Lucie on Wednesday. That will be his first game in 14 months. He had Tommy John surgery in March 2020. The Mets have...
MLBnumberfire.com

James McCann joining Mets' bench Monday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup in Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Tomas Nido will catch Taijuan Walker and hit seventh. McCann appears to be getting a routine breather. numberFire’s models project Nido for 11.3 FanDuel points and...
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Valley City Saints Win Season Opener

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ryan Reynolds might have only had one hit in his Valley City Saints debut, but that one hit was a big one as he capped off a 5-run 2nd inning with a grand slam that helped propel the Saints to a 9-6 victory over the Fargo Mets in their 2021 season opener at Charlie Brown Memorial Field.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

3 Up 3 Down: Mets Rattle Diamondbacks in Series Win

The Mets took two of three from the Arizona Diamondbacks and beat the Braves Saturday in the only game played in that series. (We’re including the Braves game in this 3 Up, 3 Down because we didn’t bother to write one for the one game.) As the team’s gotten healthier–Pete...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Players of the Month: Walker, Nido Keeping the Mets Afloat

The month of May was a bit of a roller coaster for the New York Mets. Despite losing the majority of their Opening Day starting lineup to injuries, the Mets somehow ended the month with a stellar 17-9 record. They also held their own against their National League East opponents, wrapping up with a record of 6-3 on the month.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Braves, 7:10 PM

RHP Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20) vs. Max Fried (1-1, 6.55) Well, that was a rough weekend. The Mets went to Tampa Bay with a seven-game winning streak. They left on a three-game losing streak and with several more injuries. Now, the Mets head to Atlanta to stop the slide. Atlanta and New York must be happy to face each other – they are both banged up, and if there was a time to face each other, it would be right now. So the question is, who’s depth is going to hold out in the end?
MLBsanjosesun.com

Mets P Marcus Stroman out to keep Padres offense bottled up

If everything goes as the New York Mets envision, Saturday afternoon will mark just another game started by Marcus Stroman, and not his first as the Mets' new ace. The Mets, fresh off an injury scare involving Jacob deGrom, will look to clinch a series against the visiting San Diego Padres when Stroman takes the mound.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/15

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Taijuan Walker fans 12 as Mets nip Cubs

Taijuan Walker struck out a career-high 12 batters while earning the win and Pete Alonso collected all three RBIs as the host New York Mets edged the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Tuesday. The Mets have won the first two games of the four-game series and seven of their past nine...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Win Season Series vs. Padres

The Mets took two of three games from the San Diego Padres this past weekend. It still feels slightly disappointing, though, doesn’t it? The team was on the verge of a sweep if they could’ve just gotten through Fernando Tatis Jr. in the seventh inning Sunday. As I’m typing that, it feels a bit ludicrous, and that’s fair. So, two of three is good, and it’s solid against one of the best teams in baseball.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stockwatch: Players, prospects who've gained include Zack Wheeler, Cade Cavalli

Checking in here for the second time this year. You can go back and read my risers and fallers from the end of April, if you wish. I presume I've already missed my chance to write about the rising dynasty value of Shohei Ohtani's, Carlos Rodon's and Freddy Peralta's. One of the risks a piece like this runs is in stating the obvious, so I'll take some bigger chances in highlighting my five risers and five fallers from the past month-plus. Of course, since the advice is intended for Dynasty leagues, it can't afford to be too short-sighted.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

NL East Roundup: Mets Keep Rolling as Braves Keep Falling

Despite the struggles of 80 percent of the division, the middle of June is still too early to say the Mets are running away with the NL East, but we’re certainly getting closer to that point. New York continues to thrive behind one of the best starting rotations in baseball,...
Posted by
FlurrySports

MLB Power Rankings: White Sox Can’t Stop Winning

Another week in the books and another batch of MLB Power Rankings. In a complete 180 from previous years, balls aren’t flying out of the yard every other at-bat. The balls are clearly not juiced anymore, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t seeing runs still cross the plate, as seen across the league in the last few days.
NFLknbr.com

Giants’ next man up was on fire in Triple-A and becomes bench weapon

The Giants have been forced to adopt the “next man up” mentality because their injury list is killing a lot of trees when printed out, and the most recent next man is Thairo Estrada. The Giants called up the utility player Sunday from Triple-A Sacramento in the wake of Evan...