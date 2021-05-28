Mets: Next man up attitude is keeping the fun and winning alive in Queens

The New York Mets have been in one of the most unenviable positions around baseball over the entire month of May with the increasing amount of injuries that have handicapped Manager Luis Rojas from putting together their original starting lineup from Opening Day. The list of Mets players currently on the injured list has reached substantial levels that many fans including myself believe there is some sort of bad voodoo going around. At one point there have been 17 players from the Major League roster on the injured list which would almost certainly amount to a losing record for any ballclub playing that shorthanded for an extended period of time.