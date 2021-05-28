New Hotline Staffed By Nurses Is A Response To Uptick In Burns Over The Summer

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are expected to embrace summer activities and travel like never before given the loosened restrictions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the steady pace of vaccines. With venues reopening, grills firing up, and fireworks lighting the sky, it's easy to understand why the summer months are also a time of increased burn mishaps. Treating minor burns correctly helps the healing process, which is why this summer Alocane® is introducing its first-ever Ask Alocane Burn Hotline supported by registered nurses. The service is free in the U.S.

"We hope our free service is helpful to people who want quick advice about minor burns this summer."

"It's crucial to treat even the slightest of burns as quickly and efficiently as possible," said registered nurse and Ask Alocane Burn Hotline representative Laura Gardon. "Small, minor burns deserve the same advice as any medical question and our team of nurses will be ready to put people at ease this summer when there are more burn incidents."

According to the National Fire Protection Association July is the peak month for grill fires at 18 percent including both structure, outdoor or unclassified fires, followed by June at 15 percent. They also report that children under five accounted for an average of 2,000 or 39 percent of contact-type burns per year. These burns typically occurred when someone, often a child, bumped into, touched or fell on the grill, grill part or hot coals. In addition, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that more than 1 out of every 3 Americans reports getting sunburned each year. Further, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.

"We hope our service provides an additional layer of support this summer to people who want quick advice about a minor burn at no cost," said Jon Romanow, director of marketing at Quest Products, Inc. makers of Alocane®. "This summer is extra special for all of us and launching this free service now is all the more meaningful."

The Ask Alocane Burn Hotline will be live on May 29. The toll-free number will be available the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends, Friday to Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) and can be reached by dialing 1-866-256-2263 (ALOCANE). Separately, a live chat service is accessible 7-days a week from May 29 to July 31, from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. (CT) at www.alocane.com/hotline.

While people with serious burn emergencies should always dial 911, examples of what nurses manning the Ask Alocane Burn Hotline over the designated holiday weekends anticipate, include: advice about how to treat sunburns and burns from outdoor cooking, grilling, firepits and even sparklers. How to differentiate between 1st degree and 2nd degree burns. And debunking myths about home remedies for burns like lemon juice, mayo, butter, oil and ice.

Alocane® is recommended by physicians and pharmacists. Its complete product line offers relief and healing for all types of minor burns, from sunburns to chemical burns. By utilizing 4% Lidocaine for maximum pain relief, plus the soothing qualities of aloe vera, Alocane helps relieve the pain from burns. Visit www.alocane.com to learn more.

