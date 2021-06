Covid-19 or Corona is a pandemic disorder that is affecting more people these days and one should take preventive measures to ensure high protection. The Corona cases are increasing day by day in India and the medical facilities are not available in all hospitals. Since there is proper treatment available for the condition, a patient needs admission to a private hospital to control the virus infection. Not everyone can afford medical costs after hospitalization and Corona kavach policy offers solutions for managing them with ease. It provides methods to get coverage for the treatments without any financial burden. However, one should know about the policy features in detail before making a purchase.