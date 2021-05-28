Do You See It? There Is Something Really Odd About This Picture

Chicken Riggies are indeed one of the tastiest dishes to have. It has such complexity many other dishes don't. That's sort of the confusing part. There are simply just way too many variables. Some say Bella Regina has the hands-down best Riggies. Others may say Teddy's in Rome should have the distinction of having the best Chicken Riggies. Sure, almost every dish known to man or area staple will create the same argument. But saying one place has the best is so subjective because there is not defined version of Riggies.