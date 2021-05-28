SOC Telemed To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

RESTON, Va., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed, Inc. ("SOC"), the largest national provider of acute care telemedicine, today announced that they will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The 41st Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, including one-on-one meetings and a presentation by John Kalix, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Knibb, Chief Financial Officer, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. E.T.

The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, including a one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat with Hai Tran, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Ron Egan, Chief Customer Officer, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. E.T.

The webcast links and related presentation materials will be available online at https://investors.soctelemed.com/

About SOC TelemedSOC Telemed (SOC) is the leading national provider of acute telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations since 2004. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, teleCritical Care, telePulmonology, teleCardiology, teleInfectious Disease, teleNephrology, teleMaternal-Fetal Medicine and other service lines, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs across clinical specialties. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit https://www.soctelemed.com/

Media Relations: Emily Rios Trevelino/ Keller erios@trevelinokeller.com

Investor Relations:Bob East or Jordan KohnstamWestwicke, an ICR company SOCIR@westwicke.com(443) 213-0500

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soc-telemed-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301301493.html

SOURCE SOC Telemed