Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Titan Medical Receives License Fee Of $10 Million Upon Achievement Of Milestone Under Medtronic Development Agreement

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, announced today that it has completed the second technical milestone under the development and license agreement with Medtronic plc (MDT) - Get Report, and received a U.S. $10 million payment for licensing the developed technologies to Medtronic.

The development and license agreement provides for the development of robotic-assisted surgical technologies for use by both Titan and Medtronic in their respective businesses. Titan retains world-wide rights to commercialize the developed technologies for use with its own Enos™ robotic single access surgical system.

"Titan has continued to work diligently to complete this milestone on time, and we share Medtronic's drive to take on healthcare's greatest challenges to improve lives. I am proud of our in-house R&D team and development partners that have contributed greatly to achieving this milestone," said David McNally, president and chief executive officer of Titan. "This is a testament to the expertise and inspiration of the teams, and how great companies can work together to improve medical technology for the benefit of patients and surgeons."

On October 26, 2020, Titan announced achievement of the first technical milestone and the completion of a non-technical financial milestone pursuant to the development agreement, with the satisfactory raising of U.S. $18 million of capital. Under the development and license agreement, Titan would receive an additional payment of approximately U.S. $11 million upon completing the third technical milestone, representing the fourth and final milestone.

For clarity, these agreements are between Medtronic and Titan Medical Inc., and Titan Medical is not affiliated with Titan Spine, which Medtronic acquired in 2019.

About Titan Medical Inc.

Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and with R&D facilities in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is focused on enhancing robotic assisted surgery using innovative technology through a single access point. The Enos™ robotic single access surgical system is being developed with an ergonomic focus to provide a surgical experience that imitates real-life movements that surgeons demand, and includes multi-articulating instruments designed to allow surgeons an increased range of motion in a confined space, with dexterity and the ability to exert the forces necessary to complete common surgical tasks. With the Enos system, Titan intends to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications. Certain of Titan's robotic assisted surgical technologies and related intellectual property have been licensed to Medtronic plc, while retaining world-wide rights to commercialize the technologies for use with the Enos system.

Enos™ is a trademark of Titan Medical Inc.

For more information, visit www.titanmedicalinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Such statements reflect the current expectations of management of the company's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements that appear in this release may include, without limitation, references to: the company's focus on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery; the development and license agreement providing for the development of robotic assisted surgical technologies for use by both Titan and Medtronic; under the development and license agreement, Titan expects to receive an additional payment of approximately $11 million upon completing Medtronic Milestone 4, the fourth and final milestone under the development and license agreement; upon completion and acceptance of the technology milestone by Medtronic and Titan's receipt of the license payment, Medtronic will secure a world-wide license to such technologies; the company's intention to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications with the Enos system; and the license of certain of Titan's robotic assisted surgical technologies and related intellectual property to Medtronic plc, while retaining world-wide rights to commercialize the technologies for use with the Enos system. These statements reflect management's current beliefs with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's Annual Information Form and Form 40-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in the news release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Titan Medical Contact:Kristen GalfettiVice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications+1-781-869-2553investors@titanmedicalinc.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
537
Followers
23K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medtronic Plc#Medical Device#Medical Technology#Titan Medical Inc#Tmdi#Mdt Rrb Get Report#Canadian#Medtronic Milestone 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
HealthLas Vegas Herald

N8 Medical's CeraShield™ Endotracheal Tube Receives Health Canada Medical Device License

DUBLIN, OHIO [June 15, 2021] — N8 Medical ("N8" or the "Company") today announced that its CeraShield Endotracheal Tube (ETT) has been approved by Health Canada for a Medical Device License ("MDL") for use in mechanically ventilated patients. N8 is the clinical stage,US based developer of the CeraShield platform technology for medical devices to prevent hospital acquired infections. The CeraShield ETT is its first product approved for use in Canada.
Economyvendingmarketwatch.com

Luckin Coffee completes financing milestone under restructuring agreement

Beijing-based Luckin Coffee Inc., which is in provisional liquidation, announced that it has completed the financing milestone as contemplated under its restructuring support agreement (RSA) entered into with holders of company's $460 million 0.75% convertible senior notes due in 2025. As previously announced, the RSA requires the company to obtain...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Evelo Biosciences Announces Grant Of Inducement Award

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, announced that on June 14, 2021, Mark Plinio commenced his services as Evelo's Chief Commercial Officer. In connection with the commencement of Mr. Plinio's employment, the Company issued to Mr. Plinio an option to purchase 250,000 shares of the Company's common stock with a per share exercise price of $16.34, the closing trading price of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 14, 2021. The stock option was granted pursuant to the Company's 2021 Employment Inducement Award Plan and was approved by the Company's Board of Directors. The stock option vests (subject to Mr. Plinio's continued service to the Company through the applicable vesting dates) 25% on June 14, 2022 and the remaining 75% in 36 substantially equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter and has a ten-year term. The stock option was granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as an inducement material to Mr. Plinio's entering into employment with the Company.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Centrus Energy Corp. Reports Results Of Annual Stockholder Meeting And Announces Extension Of Section 382 Rights Agreement

BETHESDA, Md., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) (the "Company") announced the results of its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders held on June 16, 2021. As of April 19, 2021, the meeting's record date, there were 12,918,602 shares of the Company's Class A common stock outstanding, each entitled to one vote, and approximately 79.8 percent of those shares were represented at the annual meeting.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Watts Publishes Its 2020 Sustainability Report.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) - Get Report - one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions - today announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report, which highlights the Company's environment, social and governance (ESG) practices and its commitment to best-in-class sustainability performance.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sunnyside Bancorp Announces Rhodium BA Holdings To Acquire Company For $18.75 Per Share

IRVINGTON, N.Y., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: SNNY) (" Sunnyside" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Rhodium BA Holdings LLC ("Rhodium"), a New York-based private equity group, to acquire the Company and its subsidiary, Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington ("Sunnyside Federal"). The Company and DLP Bancshares have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced merger agreement, dated March 16, 2021, (the "Initial Merger Agreement") and Rhodium has paid a termination fee to DLP Bancshares with respect thereto.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Cellect Biotechnology Files Registration Statement In Connection With Proposed Strategic Merger Agreement With Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: "APOP"), a developer of innovative technology that enables the functional selection of stem cells, announced today that it has filed a registration statement, including a joint proxy statement/prospectus ("Proxy Statement"), with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with its proposed strategic merger with privately-held Quoin Pharmaceuticals. Quoin is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases. Quoin's leadership team is made up of industry veterans, with extensive relevant executive experience and proven records of recent success in the pharmaceutical industry. The transaction is currently expected to close in the 2021 third quarter.
PoliticsPosted by
TheStreet

First U.S. Lawsuit Filed Against Aziyo Biologics, Inc. And Medtronic, Inc. On Behalf Of Delaware Patient Infected With Tuberculosis After Receiving Tainted Surgical Bone Graft Product During Spinal Fusion

WILMINGTON, Del., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A retired career corrections officer, who contracted tuberculosis (TB) during a spinal fusion operation, today filed the first lawsuit against Delaware biotechnology company Aziyo, Inc., that recently recalled its TB-tainted FiberCel Viable Bone Matrix (VBM) used to promote bone grafts in nearly two dozen orthopedic surgeries at Christiana Care Hospital, and possibly many more across the United States. The filing in the Delaware Superior Court was jointly announced by plaintiff's attorneys from Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky P.C. and Morris James, LLP. Besides Aziyo, Medtronic, Inc., the regenerative medical product's exclusive distributor, was named as a defendant.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Uplisting And Pricing Of $10.0 Million Public Offering

BOCA RATON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) ("Grom", the "Company") a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit is comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 361,445 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to 361,445 shares of common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or around June 21, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

ISpecimen Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iSpecimen Inc. ("iSpecimen" or the "Company"), an online marketplace for human biospecimens, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,250,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $8.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $18,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, iSpecimen has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 337,500 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotment.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IAnthus Provides Update On Recapitalization Transaction

Outside Date definition in Restructuring Support Agreement Amended. iAnthus Announces Postponement of Annual General Meeting. NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States provides an update on its recapitalization transaction (the " Recapitalization Transaction"). As previously disclosed, securityholder approval and Court approval were two of the primary conditions for closing the Recapitalization Transaction, both of which conditions have been satisfied. The closing of the Recapitalization Transaction remains subject to certain closing conditions as set forth in the Restructuring Support Agreement dated July 10, 2020 (the " RSA").
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Announces That Common Stock And Rights To Commence Separate Trading On Or About June 17, 2021

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company") (MCAEU) , a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the common stock and rights included in its units commencing on or about June 17, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. - KIN

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Kindred Biosciences, Inc. ("KIN" or the "Company")(KIN) relating to its proposed acquisition by Elanco Animal Health, Inc. KIN shareholders will receive $9.25 in cash per share they own.
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Jounce Therapeutics Achieves First Milestone In Exclusive License Agreement With Gilead Sciences And FDA Clearance Of Investigational New Drug Application For Anti-CCR8 Antibody

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) - Get Report, a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 antibody, for which Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize. The IND clearance triggers a $25.0 million milestone payment to Jounce.
Businessopticianonline.net

Marcolin and Guess extend licensing agreement until 2030

Marcolin has renewed its partnership with fashion brand Guess until 2030 for the exclusive licensing of the design, production and worldwide distribution of Guess and Marciano eyewear. Fabrizio Curci, Marcolin CEO and general manager, said the company was thrilled to renew its partnership with Guess, which started in 2013. ‘It...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Rockwell Medical Extends Distribution Agreement with Nipro

Rockwell Medical Technologies (RMTI) renewed its distribution agreement with Nipro Medical for another three years. Rockwell Medical focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments against diseases such as end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease. Following the announcement, shares of the company declined 4% in Friday’s extended trading session...
Businessaithority.com

NewsGuard Extends and Expands Licensing Agreement With Microsoft

New Agreement Continues Microsoft’s Access to NewsGuard Data to Increase Resilience Against Disinformation and Support Credible Journalism. NewsGuard Technologies, which uses trained journalists to review and rate the credibility of thousands of news and information websites and their associated social media accounts, announced a significant expansion and extension of its licensing agreement with Microsoft. Microsoft will continue to implement NewsGuard data as a key resource to reinforce its efforts to counter disinformation, support credible journalism, and work against financial incentives to promote untrustworthy content.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Axion Completes the Initial Tranche of $8 Million Under the Investment Agreement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2021) - Axion Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AXV) (OTC Pink: AXNVF) ("Axion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the initial tranche of C$8,000,000 (the "Initial Tranche") under the convertible debenture investment agreement (the "Investment Agreement") that the Company entered into with KUAM (Hong Kong) Investment 01 Ltd. ("KUAM") for up to C$20 million by way of unsecured convertible debentures.