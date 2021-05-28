Titan Medical Receives License Fee Of $10 Million Upon Achievement Of Milestone Under Medtronic Development Agreement

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, announced today that it has completed the second technical milestone under the development and license agreement with Medtronic plc (MDT) - Get Report, and received a U.S. $10 million payment for licensing the developed technologies to Medtronic.

The development and license agreement provides for the development of robotic-assisted surgical technologies for use by both Titan and Medtronic in their respective businesses. Titan retains world-wide rights to commercialize the developed technologies for use with its own Enos™ robotic single access surgical system.

"Titan has continued to work diligently to complete this milestone on time, and we share Medtronic's drive to take on healthcare's greatest challenges to improve lives. I am proud of our in-house R&D team and development partners that have contributed greatly to achieving this milestone," said David McNally, president and chief executive officer of Titan. "This is a testament to the expertise and inspiration of the teams, and how great companies can work together to improve medical technology for the benefit of patients and surgeons."

On October 26, 2020, Titan announced achievement of the first technical milestone and the completion of a non-technical financial milestone pursuant to the development agreement, with the satisfactory raising of U.S. $18 million of capital. Under the development and license agreement, Titan would receive an additional payment of approximately U.S. $11 million upon completing the third technical milestone, representing the fourth and final milestone.

For clarity, these agreements are between Medtronic and Titan Medical Inc., and Titan Medical is not affiliated with Titan Spine, which Medtronic acquired in 2019.

About Titan Medical Inc.

Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and with R&D facilities in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is focused on enhancing robotic assisted surgery using innovative technology through a single access point. The Enos™ robotic single access surgical system is being developed with an ergonomic focus to provide a surgical experience that imitates real-life movements that surgeons demand, and includes multi-articulating instruments designed to allow surgeons an increased range of motion in a confined space, with dexterity and the ability to exert the forces necessary to complete common surgical tasks. With the Enos system, Titan intends to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications. Certain of Titan's robotic assisted surgical technologies and related intellectual property have been licensed to Medtronic plc, while retaining world-wide rights to commercialize the technologies for use with the Enos system.

Enos™ is a trademark of Titan Medical Inc.

For more information, visit www.titanmedicalinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

