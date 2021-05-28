Cancel
Cancer

Roche Canada Announces Collaboration To Improve Access To Personalized Healthcare With Real World Evidence

BC Cancer, CPHIN and Roche Canada will co-create an evidence-generating framework to leverage real-world data and facilitate cost-effective access to targeted treatments for cancer patients

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada) is pleased to announce a joint initiative with BC Cancer and the Canadian Personalized Healthcare Innovation Network (CPHIN) to co-create a real-world evidence (RWE) framework in British Columbia known as the PRecision Oncology Evidence Development in Cancer Treatment (PREDiCT). The PREDiCT initiative will generate and assess RWE, which may be used to help shape new sustainable reimbursement pathways for personalized cancer treatments.

This initiative marks a leading public-private collaboration in personalized healthcare in Canada and, if proven successful, represents an important milestone towards a healthcare system that leverages real-world and clinical trial data to provide the right care options for patients and inform policies that ensure cost-effective access.

The standard process for reimbursing cancer medicine is based on cost-effectiveness evaluations, and safety and efficacy data largely collected through clinical trials. However, RWE is becoming increasingly important to fill gaps in this data and capture insights throughout a patient's whole journey that can help guide clinical and reimbursement decision making. The demand for RWE by regulatory and reimbursement health authorities continues to grow, particularly for personalized cancer therapies that target rare mutations where traditional clinical trial evidence may be limited. The PREDiCT initiative aims to create a real-world data evidence-generation framework and elevate the use of RWE in informing healthcare decision-makers. The results could provide a new path forward for innovative therapies that may not fit the traditional reimbursement pathway - a critical step in ensuring cost-effective access to personalized cancer care for patients.

"PREDiCT has the potential to evolve the way health authorities and policy-makers interpret and use RWE in oncology decision-making, and potentially increase the number of targeted treatment options available to cancer patients across British Columbia, and eventually Canada," says Ronnie Miller, President and CEO, Roche Pharmaceuticals Canada. "In working together with BC Cancer and CPHIN, we can drive sustainable healthcare transformation leading to greater personalized care and better health, at a lower cost, for people and society."

"The core hope of PREDiCT is to change the BC Cancer healthcare data ecosystem and the way we make decisions," says Dr. Dean Regier, senior scientist, BC Cancer and PREDiCT co-principal investigator. "This initiative is moving forward with the intent of operationalizing learning healthcare systems for life cycle health technology assessment, with a view to generate real-world evidence to make better informed decisions about treatment efficacy, patient value, and cost-effectiveness."

The PREDiCT initiative also aims to generate and validate high-quality real-world data that examines the impact and value of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) to identify potential cancer mutations. "PREDiCT presents a great opportunity for BC Cancer to upgrade its molecular diagnostic offering to benefit more patients with clinically actionable information," explains Dr. Stephen Yip, pathologist, BC Cancer and PREDiCT co-principal investigator. "The improvement to the logistical and technical infrastructure of BC Cancer laboratories will accelerate the wider adoption of advanced genomic profiling in patients."

"The advantage of PREDiCT is that it enables generation of RWE for decision-making while prioritizing patient treatment and access to therapy," states Dr. Cheryl Ho, medical oncologist, BC Cancer and PREDiCT co-principal investigator. "This is an opportunity to facilitate access to a more personalized level of care for our patients with the longer-term vision of generating data that will help inform decision-makers," adds Dr. Howard Lim, medical oncologist, BC Cancer and PREDiCT co-principal investigator.

PREDiCT will initially be piloted at BC Cancer centres and CPHIN will convene healthcare partners to facilitate cross-provincial learning and scale the program beyond British Columbia. The ultimate goal is integrating a national framework to enable a more streamlined approach for patient access to cost-effective innovative treatments and technologies across many disease areas.

"Real-world evidence holds the potential to demonstrate how targeted treatments can improve patient care and clinical outcomes, but the current approach to leveraging RWE is fragmented and untapped," says Dr. Helen Chen, President, CPHIN. "Through this public-private partnership, PREDiCT paves the way for Canada-wide use of RWE at the healthcare decision-making level and unlock data insights that could lead to better patient outcomes."

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalized healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1931, Roche Canada is committed to searching for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases while making a sustainable contribution to society. The company employs more than 1,800 people across the country through its Pharmaceuticals division in Mississauga, Ontario and Diagnostics, as well as Diabetes Care divisions in Laval, Quebec.

Roche aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Roche Canada is actively involved in local communities through its charitable giving and partnerships with organizations and healthcare institutions that work together to improve the quality of life of Canadians. For more information, please visit www.RocheCanada.com.

About BC Cancer

BC Cancer, a program of the Provincial Health Services Authority, is committed to reducing the incidence of cancer, reducing the mortality from cancer and improving the quality of life of those living with cancer. It provides a comprehensive cancer control program for the people of British Columbia by working with community partners to deliver a range of oncology services, including prevention, early detection, diagnosis and treatment, research, education, supportive care, rehabilitation and palliative care. For more information, visit www.bccancer.bc.ca or follow us on Twitter @BCCancer .

About CPHIN

The Canadian Personalized Healthcare Innovation Network (CPHIN) is a pan-Canadian non-profit organization that brings together healthcare stakeholders and orchestrates initiatives that accelerate system transformation to enable personalized healthcare and improve health outcomes for Canadians. For more information go to www.cphin.ca or contact us at info@cphin.ca.

All trade-marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.© Copyright 2021; Hoffmann-La Roche Limited

SOURCE Roche Canada

