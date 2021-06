Whether it was the altitude or just one of those weeks, Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes went to Coors Field and came up empty. A day after Woodruff endured a five-run first inning in a series-opening loss, Burnes saw a three-run lead slip away at the end of his second consecutive subpar outing. Even after the Brewers tied the game in the top of the ninth, it became a walk-off, 6-5 loss to the Rockies in 10 innings on Friday, and Milwaukee’s fifth consecutive defeat on the heels of a stretch in which it won nine of 10.