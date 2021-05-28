Cancel
C2C Gold Corp. To Present At 1st Newfoundland Virtual Investor Conference Being Held From June 1st To 3rd, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC) (the " Company" or " C2C") is pleased to announce C2C Gold will be presenting at the 1 st Newfoundland.Gold Virtual Conference being held from June 1 to 3, 2021. For more information on the conference and to register please visit: Newfoundland Gold - Virtual Investors Day. Newfoundland is experiencing a modern day gold rush and is a top ranked exploration and mining jurisdiction. Mining is one of Newfoundland and Labrador's largest and oldest industries, and a major contributor to the economy of the province.

Janet Lee Sheriff, Executive Chair of C2C Gold, and Founder of Newfoundland.Gold, will present at 1 PM EST on June 2, 2021. This online event will include corporate presentations from member companies, moderated by industry thought-leaders and will feature keynote speakers daily. We look forward to seeing you there.

Newfoundland - Regional Overview

Newfoundland has long been known to have a large number of gold occurrences with relatively little modern exploration. Historical production from the Hope Brook, Nugget Pond, and Point Rousse projects have been typical of the island's mines with relatively modest production from high grade deposits. More recently important significant drill intersections such as those announced by New Found Gold Corp. and those contributing to the growing resource at Marathon Gold Corp's Valentine Deposit have raised the status of the area to that of a premier gold exploration jurisdiction. These continued positive results have led to a dramatic increase in exploration activity giving rise to a modern-day gold rush throughout.

About Newfoundland.Gold

Newfoundland.Gold is a strategic marketing alliance comprised of gold exploration and mining companies focused on the advancement of the mineral sector in Canada's Newfoundland. Collectively these industry leaders are committed to bringing awareness to an exciting and supportive jurisdiction while generating shareholder value through responsible and innovative exploration and development.

C2C Gold - Newfoundland Properties

C2C Gold's project areas cover more than 1,154 km² along and between the Red Indian Line (RIL) and the Valentine Lake shear zone in the Central Gold Belt of Newfoundland. The Company's prospective holdings extend for more than 100 km along the Central Gold Belt; a northeast trending structural zone extending across Newfoundland. Regionally extensive fault zones are deep crustal sutures which localize deformation and fluid flow and host orogenic-style gold bearing quartz veins and stockwork zones.

Companies working on active gold projects within this belt and the broader Exploits Subzone have noted the similarity in geological setting and character with both the Abitibi greenstone belts in Ontario and Quebec, Canada and the Bendigo-Fosterville gold deposits in Australia. Regionally, till and lake sediment sampling programs by the Newfoundland and Labrador Geological Survey defined northeast trending clusters of gold-in-till anomalies south of the RIL.

C2C Gold is focusing on testing the correlation between anomalous gold-in-till samples and underlying structural features shown on historical geophysical surveys. A comprehensive program of deeper soil sampling over the most promising areas will target potential buried gold mineralization. There are numerous gold-in-till anomalies throughout the C2C property holdings.

C2C Gold Corp.

C2C is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company holds the Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake projects, which cumulatively cover an area of more than 1,154 km² with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. C2C also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada's Yukon.

Lori Walton, Chief Executive Officer(604) 757-7180 info@c2cgold.com www.c2cgold.com @C2CGoldCorp

For more information:Newfoundland.Gold 250-859-6566 info@newfoundland.gold www.newfoundland.gold@GoldnNFLD

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

