Orange, CA

Alignment Healthcare Marks AAPI Heritage Month Highlighting Plan And Benefits Tailored To Community's Care Needs

ORANGE, Calif. , May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare, Inc., is marking Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month by highlighting one of its newest products - the Harmony (HMO) Plan. Introduced to the market this year, this Medicare Advantage plan enables members to take advantage of traditional Eastern medicine disciplines such as acupuncture and chiropractic services at no additional cost, without any authorization or referral. In its first year, already more than 1,800 members participate in the plan .

"Alignment has been successful in creating plans that serve a diverse audience of seniors across ethnicities, economic status and geographies nationwide. Our Harmony product is no different," said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare. "Harmony is specifically designed to empower our members to use traditional medical alternatives without worrying about the costs. We're thrilled with the response in the plan's first year and will continue to invest in plans and products that respond to the diverse needs of our growing member base."

The Harmony (HMO) Plan is currently offered in Santa Clara and San Diego counties in California due to their demographic diversity. The supplemental benefits allow members to visit network chiropractors for pain relief, neuromusculoskeletal disorders and nausea, among other things. The plan includes community network providers that provide culture-based alternative treatments as well as speak native languages making it easy for the members to access and leverage these benefits.

The Harmony (HMO) plan includes $0 monthly plan premium, plan deductibles and primary and specialty care. It also includes a $30 monthly spending allowance for over-the-counter items, 19 visits of routine acupuncture at no additional cost, non-emergency medical transportation, and a fitness membership as well as pet care services. Over and above these supplemental benefits, members can take advantage of popular Alignment Health Plan benefits such as 24/7 access to virtual care teams as well as the black ACCESS On-Demand Concierge card.

To learn more about the Harmony (HMO) Plan, visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com.

About Alignment HealthcareAlignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact Maggie HabibmPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare alignment@mpublicrelations.com(310) 916-6934

Y0141_21445EN_M

