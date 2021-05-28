Cancel
Charles River Laboratories To Participate In June Investor Conferences

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) - Get Report announced today that it will virtually present at three upcoming investor conferences, including:

  • Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1 st, at 10:00 a.m. ET;
  • William Blair 41 st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2 nd, at 11:00 a.m. ET; and
  • Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 10 th, at 11:20 a.m. ET

Management will present an overview of Charles River's strategic focus and business developments.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available through a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Charles River website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay will be accessible through the same website after each presentation and will remain available for approximately two weeks.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005017/en/

