Aristocrat Gaming™ And Gold Strike Casino Resort Launch Mid-South's First Gaming Floor 'Buffalo Zone™'

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

TUNICA, Miss., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino players across the Mid-South have a new reason to cheer "Buffalooooo!" as Aristocrat Gaming™ and MGM Resorts International's Gold Strike Casino Resort will launch Mississippi's first 'Buffalo Zone™.' Gold Strike's new gaming space is scheduled to open on May 28 for Memorial Day weekend.

Located on the resort's second level, the new 2,800-square-foot 'Buffalo Zone' is dedicated exclusively to Aristocrat's exciting Buffalo™-themed games. These games feature 68 player-favorite titles, such as Buffalo Chief™, Buffalo Diamond™, Buffalo Gold™, Buffalo Gold Revolution™, and Buffalo Grand™, as well as Buffalo games on the Wonder 4™ brand and RELM XL™ cabinet.

"Gold Strike is this region's first casino to partner with Aristocrat Gaming to bring the 'Buffalo Zone' to Mississippi," said Gold Strike's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Operations Brandon Dardeau. "Buffalo games are extremely popular among our players and having the opportunity to create a special gaming section allows us to enhance our guests' gaming experience."

Aristocrat's Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Data Analytics Jon Hanlin said, "We're thrilled to partner with Gold Strike Casino Resort to launch Mississippi's first 'Buffalo Zone.' Buffalo continues to be the strongest brand in gaming, and with Gold Strike's new 'Buffalo Zone,' players will enjoy all their favorite Buffalo-themed games in one exciting place."

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

ABOUT GOLD STRIKEMGM Resorts International's Gold Strike Casino Resort is the Mid-South's premier entertainment destination. A short drive south of Memphis, the 31-story Tunica resort towers over the Mississippi River and offers 1,133 stylish rooms and suites, award-winning dining, exciting nightlife and an integrated gaming experience with a 50,000-square-foot gaming area and BetMGM Book Bar & Grill, a full-service sports entertainment venue which also houses the region's first Topgolf Swing Suite. The M life Rewards program offers benefits at 17 participating MGM Resorts destinations including the most recognizable brands such as Bellagio, Mirage, MGM Grand, Borgata and Beau Rivage. For reservations, call 888.245.7529 or visit www.goldstrike.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Mary Cracchiolo Spain, Gold Strike Casino Resort, mspain@mgmresorts.com Paul Speirs-Hernandez, Steinbeck Communications/Aristocrat Technologies, paul@steinbeckcommunications.com Meghan Sleik, Aristocrat Technologies, Meghan.Sleik@aristocrat.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristocrat-gaming-and-gold-strike-casino-resort-launch-mid-souths-first-gaming-floor-buffalo-zone-301301536.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

