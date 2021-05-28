Cancel
Moderna To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences In June 2021

By Business Wire
Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conferenceon Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Healthcare Conferenceon Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website at https://investors.modernatx.com/. A replay of each webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across six modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Today, 24 development programs are underway across these therapeutic areas, with 14 programs having entered the clinic. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005032/en/

