Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

By Business Wire
TheStreet
 19 days ago

The Board of Directors of Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) - Get Report has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on July 8, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 17, 2021. The company had 250,407,343 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of May 1, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005049/en/

