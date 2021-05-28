Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

ACI Worldwide To Attend Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) - Get Report, a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced that the company will participate in the 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference. The conference will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021.ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payment Systems, the ACI logo and all ACI product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005034/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
531
Followers
23K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aci Worldwide#Institutional Investor#Software#Aciw#Aci Payment Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Trademarks
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Nkarta To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced its participation at this upcoming investor conference:. Raymond James Human Health Innovation ConferenceJune 21, 20213:20 p.m. ET - fireside chat presentation.
Personal FinancePosted by
TheStreet

SmartMetric Sees The Adoption Of European Union Banking Directive To Usher In The Rapid Adoption Of On-Card Biometric Authentication For Credit And Debit Cards

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): The European Union PSD2 banking directive will force banks to adopt two (2) factor authentication for credit and debit card transactions. The EU, PSD2 directive is designed to afford greater protection for consumers using their credit and debit cards online and offline. It comes into effect as of March 14, 2022.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Maxar Initiated Buy; Goldman Sees 'Gem' in Earth Intelligence Unit

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) - Get Report shares advanced on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs began coverage of the Earth imagery/space infrastructure company with a buy rating and $52 price target. “We think MAXR has a gem business in earth intelligence and a turnaround opportunity in space infrastructure,” Goldman analyst Noah Poponak...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sappi North America Agrees To Sell Its Hydroelectric Assets To Dichotomy Power

BOSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, today announced that it will sell its hydroelectric assets on the Presumpscot River in Maine to Dichotomy Power LLC, pending satisfactory completion of regulatory and other approvals. The move is designed to allow Sappi to focus on its core competencies and is consistent with Sappi's recent restructuring of the Westbrook site.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Controlled Products Systems Group Partners With Gibraltar Perimeter Security

DENVER, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG), the leading nationwide distributor of perimeter access control products, has partnered with Gibraltar Perimeter Security, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of anti-ram vehicle barriers. "Protecting critical infrastructure against vehicle-based threats is one of the areas that...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Rambus Rises on Share Repurchase Program, Acquisitions

Rambus (RMBS) - Get Report was rising Wednesday after the Silicon Valley chip designer said it had initiated an accelerated share repurchase program to buy back an aggregate of about $100 million of its common stock. Shares of the San Jose, Calif. company were up 6.31% to $21.55 at last...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Evelo Biosciences Announces Grant Of Inducement Award

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, announced that on June 14, 2021, Mark Plinio commenced his services as Evelo's Chief Commercial Officer. In connection with the commencement of Mr. Plinio's employment, the Company issued to Mr. Plinio an option to purchase 250,000 shares of the Company's common stock with a per share exercise price of $16.34, the closing trading price of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 14, 2021. The stock option was granted pursuant to the Company's 2021 Employment Inducement Award Plan and was approved by the Company's Board of Directors. The stock option vests (subject to Mr. Plinio's continued service to the Company through the applicable vesting dates) 25% on June 14, 2022 and the remaining 75% in 36 substantially equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter and has a ten-year term. The stock option was granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as an inducement material to Mr. Plinio's entering into employment with the Company.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Novan Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

DURHAM, N.C., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (the "Company" or "Novan") (NOVN) - Get Report today announced a proposed underwritten public offering of its common stock (the "Offering"). All shares to be sold in the Offering will be sold by Novan. The Company also expects to grant to the underwriter for the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering. The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Watts Publishes Its 2020 Sustainability Report.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) - Get Report - one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions - today announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report, which highlights the Company's environment, social and governance (ESG) practices and its commitment to best-in-class sustainability performance.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Materion To Participate In The Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Materion Corporation (MTRN) - Get Report will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on June 23, 2021. Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 10 a.m. EDT. The Company will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.
Stocksbbcgossip.com

Algorand (ALGO) price strengthens as institutional investors back the project

Consolidation periods tend to follow strong rallies but they also present a good opportunity to survey the field and evaluate projects that have strong fundamentals. One project that continues to gain traction in terms of price recovery and network adoption is Algorand (ALGO), a pure proof-of-stake (POS) blockchain network that has secured new partnerships and real-world use case applications, as well as support from multi-million-dollar funds in recent weeks.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PyroGenesis' CEO To Present at The Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference On June 23rd, 2021

MONTREAL, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "PyroGenesis"), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Investor Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 23 rd, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 869,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,135 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $33,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstickerreport.com

Janet O. Estep Sells 12,800 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Craig-Hallum Downgrades Qumu Corp (QUMU) to Hold

Craig-Hallum analyst Jeff L. Van Rhee downgraded Qumu Corp (NASDAQ: QUMU) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

HEXO Corp To Participate In Upcoming June Investor Conferences

OTTAWA, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp ("HEXO", or the "Company") (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced that Sebastien St. Louis, Chief Executive Officer, and Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 - Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference:...