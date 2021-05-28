ACI Worldwide To Attend Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) - Get Report, a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced that the company will participate in the 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference. The conference will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021.ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payment Systems, the ACI logo and all ACI product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005034/en/