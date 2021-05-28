Cancel
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (QMCO) - Get Report today announced that Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, and Mike Dodson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, which is being held as a virtual event. Management will be available throughout the day to host conference calls with investors participating in the event.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Craig-Hallum representative.

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content - and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000® Index in 2020. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contacts:Shelton Group Leanne K. Sievers | Jeff Schreiner949-224-3874 | 512-243-8976E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-to-participate-at-the-craig-hallum-institutional-investor-conference-on-june-2-301301647.html

SOURCE Quantum Corp.

