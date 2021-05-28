Cancel
Financial Reports

StepStone To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2021 Results And Webcast On June 15, 2021

By GlobeNewswire
NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) today announced that the Company will release its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company's results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The conference call will also be made available in the Shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (international).

Replay

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through June 29, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 13719789. The replay can also be accessed on the shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2020, StepStone oversaw $333 billion of private markets allocations, including $80 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Media:Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICRStepStonePR@icrinc.com 203-682-8268

Shareholder Relations: shareholders@stepstonegroup.com 212-351-6106

