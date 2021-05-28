Sonic Colors: Ultimate remaster coming this September

During the Guerrilla Collective digital games festival this past weekend, developer Gambrinous announced Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition, a revamped and enhanced version of their unique 2015 turn-based dungeon crawler/card battler mashup. To back things up, the original Guild of Dungeoneering was a very interesting take on a few different well-worn genres. It was a dungeon crawler sure, but you didn’t actually control the crawlers themselves. Instead you influenced their actions and movements by placing down cards and kind of building the dungeon itself. When you came into contact with enemies you had a bit more control over the action, but combat too was based on a card battling type of concept. There was really nothing quite like Guild of Dungeoneering when it released, and it felt especially at home on the touchscreen when it made its way to mobile in the summer of 2016. Despite some quirks, we really enjoyed the mobile version in our review from back then. You can get a good idea of what the game is like in this new trailer for the Ultimate Edition release.