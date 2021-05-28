Cancel
Video Games

Sonic Colors: Ultimate remaster coming this September

By Matthew Liebl
FanSided
FanSided
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGA has big plans for the Blue Blur and at least some of those plans involve bringing back some older titles. During this week’s first-ever Sonic Central livestream event, SEGA announced Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remaster of the beloved 2010 platformer that originally released for Nintendo DS and Wii. I...

apptrigger.com
