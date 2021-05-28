Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Plaintiffs In Shareholder Suits Drop Claims Against LifeMD

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. ("the Company") (LFMD) , a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, announced today that all shareholder suits filed against the company have been voluntarily dismissed. The two cases - Owens v. LifeMD (Case No. 1:21-cv-03384-PAC) and Cho v. LifeMD (Case No. 1:21-cv-04004-PAC) - were both filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York last month.

"We are pleased that these meritless class-action suits have been withdrawn. We remain laser-focused on using technology to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for people from all walks of life," said Justin Schreiber, LifeMD's Chairman and CEO. "We pursue our mission with transparency and integrity - always putting our patients first - and we're very proud of that."The Owens and Cho plaintiffs' law firms filed the notices of voluntary dismissal on May 18 and 19, respectively, court records show.

About LifeMDLifeMD, Inc. is a rapidly growing direct-to-patient, telehealth company, offering cash-pay virtual medical care across all 50 states. LifeMD's telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home. To learn more, visit www.LifeMD.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking StatementsThis news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. While we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to LifeMD, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Company Contact LifeMD, Inc. Marc Benathen, CFO Email Contact

Investor Relations ContactAshley RobinsonLifeSci Advisors, LLC arr@lifesciadvisors.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
531
Followers
23K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S District Court#Lifemd Inc#Company Contact Lifemd#Cfo#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. SEC
Related
LawPosted by
Reuters

Google must face shareholder lawsuit claiming it hid security risks

(Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit in which shareholders of Google parent Alphabet Inc accused the company of fraudulently concealing security vulnerabilities, including in its Google+ social network. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said the lawsuit raised a “strong inference” that...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS

HOLLYWOOD, FL, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) ("HCMC or the "Company") announced that Philip Morris Products S.A. ("Philip Morris") filed a petition with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (the "PTAB") of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office seeking to institute inter partes review ("IPR") proceedings to invalidate Healthier Choices Management Corp.'s (the "Company") U.S. Patent No. 10,561,170 (the "Patent").
LawBayStreet.ca

Lawsuits Filed Against ACAD, CCXI and DNMR - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
TheStreet

Novan Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

DURHAM, N.C., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (the "Company" or "Novan") (NOVN) - Get Report today announced a proposed underwritten public offering of its common stock (the "Offering"). All shares to be sold in the Offering will be sold by Novan. The Company also expects to grant to the underwriter for the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering. The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.
BusinessLaw.com

Cybersecurity Firm Proofpoint Hit With Shareholder Suit Over Proposed Merger

Cybersecurity company Proofpoint and its board of directors were slapped with a shareholders lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Weisslaw LLP over the company’s proposed merger with Project Kafka. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:21-cv-04567, Finger v. Proofpoint, Inc. et al.
Lawfinancialadvisoriq.com

Fisher Fights Cold-Call Harassment Case; Plaintiff Drops Robo-Call Claim

Fisher Investments has asked the court to toss a lawsuit that claims the money manager violated do-not-call list rules, denying all claims and stating that the company never relied on so-called robo-calls to win clients. The complaint, which is seeking class action status, was filed in April by Mark Bryant...
Los Angeles, CAtalesbuzz.com

Weinstein Company Buyers Hits With $110M Suit Claiming Racism – Talesbuzz

UPDATE, 4:52 PM: After almost three years, Marvin Peart’s multi-million dollar lawsuit over the acquisition of The Weinstein Company’s assets now has a trial date. Originally looking for $110 million, the Mob Wives executive producer looks set to face off with Lantern Capitol Partners on December 1 in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to a recent notice from Judge Robert Broadbelt III. Unless of course Peart and his Marro Media shingle reach a settlement with the Texas-based private equity firm beforehand.
TheStreet

CS Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Credit Suisse Group AG Shareholders Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline; June 15, 2021

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit Suisse" or the "Company") (CS) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Credit Suisse American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cs.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

RLX TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against RLX Technology Inc. - RLX

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 9, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX), if they purchased the Company's American Depository Shares ("ADS") issued in connection with its January 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
LawLaw.com

Shareholder Alleges In Class Action Suit That Company 'Overhyped' Its AI Product

Pomerantz LLP and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman filed a securities class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court against e-commerce services firm Aterian Inc. and its top executives. The complaint accuses Aterian of misleading investors by overhyping its AI capabilities and brand acquisitions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-05163, Coon v. Aterian, Inc. et al.
Lawadvisorhub.com

Plaintiff in Fisher Telemarketing Case Revises Claims After Pushback from the Mega-RIA

The plaintiff in a putative class action challenging telemarketing practices at billionaire Ken Fisher’s registered investment advisory firm has refiled his complaint this week after opposition from the $159 billion-AUM Camas, Washington-based RIA. In an amended complaint filed Tuesday, North Carolina resident Mark Bryant leaned more heavily on his claims...
LawCoinDesk

BitMEX Suit Plaintiffs Claim to Present New ‘Smoking Gun’ Evidence

HDR, the parent company of crypto trading platform BitMEX, which was charged with facilitating unregistered trading in October, faces new “smoking gun” evidence, according to a motion filed by the plaintiffs. The notice filed Tuesday requested the stay on discovery currently in place be lifted and the normal discovery process...
EconomyLaw.com

Securities Suit Claims AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Misrepresented Risks of Dsuvia Pain Medication

Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court against AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, its CEO and its CFO. The complaint accuses the defendants of making misleading claims regarding the efficacy of AcelRx’s Dsuvia pain medication, and potential risks in taking it. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-04353, Sneed Jr. v. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al.
Philadelphia, PApennrecord.com

Entrepreneur claiming Lyft stole his philanthropy idea update: Plaintiff refutes company's attempt to stay case

PHILADELPHIA – A Philadelphia entrepreneur and musician who claimed rideshare company Lyft stole and misappropriated his concepts for corporate philanthropy without compensation, is rejecting the company’s attempt to compel arbitration and stay all proceedings. Marcus Pickett of Philadelphia first filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Alerts Investors Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against FibroGen, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) - Get Report ("FibroGen") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired FibroGen securities and/or sold put options from October 18, 2017 through April 6, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
LawInsurance Journal

Plaintiffs Seek ISO Files on Virus Exclusion to Back Business Interruption Claims

Plaintiffs attorneys are looking deep into the weeds for evidence to support claims for business income lost because of COVID-19 public safety orders. Lawyers for footwear wholesaler Marc Fisher LLC and its affiliates are asking a Connecticut state court to order the Insurance Service Office to produce documents relating to its 2006 regulatory filing that created a standard-form virus exclusion. A Tampa-based policyholder attorney known for his frequent blogs and webcasts has filed similar requests, and he is urging other plaintiffs attorneys to subpoena ISO as well.
Lawnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NRA drops federal suit against NY to focus on state case

The National Rifle Association is dropping its federal lawsuit accusing New York Attorney General Letitia James of wrongfully trying to dissolve it, saying it would focus instead on making the same claims in state court. The gun rights group, which argues that James’ investigation of it is politically motivated, filed...