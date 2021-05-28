How to ensure your building project goes on as planned
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. As businesses continue to grow, many of them realize they need more space. Instead of moving to a different location, many people would like to expand on the building that they already have. While a new build is always exciting, it does come with a lot of hassle if things aren’t planned properly. Here are some of our tips for ensuring your new build goes as planned:augustafreepress.com