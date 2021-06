Do you think you are pregnant? Once you confirm with a store-bought test or at a clinic that offers free pregnancy tests in Illinois, it’s not very long before you start to notice changes to your body. Common side effects such as weight gain, breast tenderness, morning sickness, and heartburn are often considered par for the course during this stage in life. However, some other changes you experience may have you wondering just what in the world is going on with your body. Read on to learn more about some of these unique conditions.